Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Former 1st-Overall Pick From Panthers

A trade pitch has the Toronto Maple Leafs acquiring former first-overall pick and Stanley Cup champion Aaron Ekblad from the Florida Panthers.

Ekblad was drafted first overall by the Panthers in the 2014 NHL draft and has been the face of the franchise. But, after Florida won the Stanley Cup his name came up in trade rumors. The website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades, and one user proposed a deal that would see Ekblad get sent to Toronto.

Maple Leafs get:

Panthers get:

If this trade would happen, it would be a blockbuster that would see the Maple Leafs acquire two star players from the Panthers. Ekblad would immediately bolster Toronto’s defense, while Verhaeghe would return to the Maple Leafs and give the forward group a nice boost of offense.

Florida, meanwhile, gets to clear some much-needed cap in the proposed deal while also getting some impact NHL players. Timothy Liljegren would help replace Ekblad while Nick Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, and Bobby McMann could all slot into the Panthers’ lineup on forward.

As well as the players, Florida would get a first-round draft pick as well as their 2025 second-round draft pick which they can use in other trades or keep them.

Ekblad on Trade Block

Ahead of NHL free agency on July 1, NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period revealed Ekblad was on the trade block for the Panthers.

“According to multiple well-placed sources, the Panthers are shopping 2014 first-overall pick Aaron Ekblad, who is entering the final year of his contract, and have already had discussions with some teams about his availability. Ekblad, 28, will see his full no-movement clause shift to a 12-team no-trade list July 1, when he is also due a $3 million signing bonus,” Pagnotta wrote in his article on June 27.

Although the Panthers have reportedly put Ekblad on the trade block, no deal has been made. But, even Pagnotta linked Ekblad to the Maple Leafs.

“Several teams are looking to acquire a top-pair defenceman, especially one with a right shot, most prominent being the Utah Hockey Club, Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators,” Pagnotta added.

Ekblad has skated in 676 career NHL games recording 115 goals and 232 assists for 347 points.

Maple Leafs GM Pleased With Improvements on Defense

Toronto focused on improving their defense in the offseason as the Maple Leafs signed Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson in free agency.

The Maple Leafs also re-signed RFA Liljegren to a two-year deal, and after the signings, Maple Leafs general Brad Trelivng was excited about the moves he made to the defense.

“When I look at the defense right now, I think it has a good blend. You have some puck movers, you have some size, you have some penalty killing. We have lefties and righties. Defensemen are so hard to get. It opens up different options for us as we move forward in the summer. It certainly gives the coaching staff a lot of options with a lot of different guys who can do a lot of different jobs,” Treliving said on July 1.

Toronto was eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs last season by the Boston Bruins.