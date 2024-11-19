Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Veteran $21 Million Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs will likely add to the forward group before the trade deadline and one proposed deal has them adding a veteran forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Brandon Tanev from the Seattle Kraken.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Brandon Tanev ($1.8 million retained)

Kraken acquire:

The proposed deal does make sense as Toronto gets a veteran forward to help them win now. Seattle, meanwhile, gets a draft pick, a young forward, and an NHL player in Kampf who they could flip for more assets.

Brandon Tanev is the brother of Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev. The forward is in the final year of his six-year $21 million deal. Tanev could be a third-line forward for the Maple Leafs and add some much-needed depth scoring to the bottom of the lineup. This season, Tanev has skated in 19 games recording 5 goals and 3 assists for 8 points.

The big part of the return for Seattle would be the second-round pick. Kampf, meanwhile, is a fourth-line center who’s in the second year of his four-year $9.6 million deal. Kampf is a defensive forward who is a great penalty killer as this season he’s skated in 18 games recording 0 goals and 3 assists.

Steeves, meanwhile, is 24 years old and is looking to prove he’s an NHL player. The forward has skated in 1 game this season. He would have a better chance of playing time in Seattle.

Maple Leafs Dealing With Injuries to Forward Group

Toronto does have a need at forward as the Maple Leafs have some key injuries.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews remains out of the lineup due to an injury, and won’t play this week.

“It’s a little bit of a holding pattern, but he’s not getting worse so that’s a good thing,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “It’s just taking time, it’s taking long, but it is what it is. He’s doing what he needs to do to get back in the lineup and get healthy, and our team needs to just push on.”

Along with Matthews, Max Pacioretty suffered an injury that will keep him out for a couple of weeks. Then, on November 18, Berube revealed Calle Jarnkrok had surgery and will be out for a couple of months.

Despite the injuries, the Maple Leafs are 11-6-2 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.

Brandon Tanev Says Brother Signing in Toronto is Exciting

In the offseason, Chris Tanev signed a six-year deal with his hometown Maple Leafs.

The Tanev brothers grew up in Toronto but neither had played for the Maple Leafs. So, when Chris signed, Brandon admitted it was something both grew up dreaming about.

“It’s exciting. It’s one of those things where you, as a kid growing up in Toronto, I’m sure everyone dreams about it, and now his has come to reality,” Brandon told TSN. “He’s a great add for them and our family is extremely excited for him…

“With Chris being back home now, it’s very exciting for our family, and him,” Brandon added. “Great to see him put on a Leafs jersey being a hometown boy.”

As for Brandon Tanev, he’s skated in 492 career games with the Kraken, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Winnipeg Jets.