Canucks Could End Up with Gavin McKenna in Intriguing Scenario

An intriguing scenario could unfold in which the Vancouver Canucks end up with Gavin McKenna on their lap.

As it stands, the consensus is that the Toronto Maple Leafs will pick the Penn State standout with the first-overall pick. That leaves the San Jose Sharks, barring a trade, to likely take Ivar Stenberg with the second selection.

With that scenario playing out, the Canucks would have their shot at #3 to take the best center in the draft, Caleb Malhotra.

But there is a line of thinking suggesting that the Maple Leafs pass on McKenna and focus on another prospect. For instance, the Leafs could take Ivar Stenberg or a defenseman like Chase Reid with the first pick.

Let’s assume for a minute the pick is Stenberg. The Sharks badly need a future number-one defenseman, so their guy is Reid. That situation would leave the Canucks with a tough choice: McKenna or Malhotra.

There are two ways to approach this situation. The first would be to take the best player available. In that case, McKenna would be the guy. He’s the most NHL-ready forward in the 2026 NHL Draft. That means he could have an immediate impact at the NHL level.

The other approach is to draft for an organizational need. Since the Canucks have a potential top-pairing blueliner in Zeev Buium, taking forward would make sense. That forward could be Malhotra, as adding another top-six center would be a priority for the rebuilding Vancouver team.

How Would McKenna Fit into Vancouver’s Plans?

It’s fair to question how Gavin McKenna would fit into Vancouver’s plans. The Canucks are clearly rebuilding, and, well, the organization will be looking to stock up on as many prospects as it can get.

But if it comes down to choosing between McKenna, Malhotra, and, say, Carson Carels, the organization’s plans would have to come into play.

A good cue that the Canucks could take is from Chicago. The Blackhawks have consistently drafted the best available players, regardless of position, and then figured out what to do with them.

That’s where McKenna could fit into the grander scheme of things. If Vancouver finds itself with a bit of surplus on the wings, the club could consider a trade to bring in other pieces that fit more positional needs.

That’s an approach that would make the most sense once the Canucks are getting closer to contention.

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Canucks Can’t Go Wrong in 2026 NHL Draft

The overall impression is that the 2026 NHL Draft is loaded with talent in the first round. Just about every team picking in the opening round will have a chance to land a high-end prospect.

But it’s the first 15 players or so who could turn out to be franchise players. That situation bodes well for the Canucks. If they just follow what the scouts are saying, there’s a good chance they’ll come up with a top-tier prospect, regardless of position.

Of course, there are no sure things in life. There’s always a chance that one of these players misses the mark as they develop. But part of the thesis in selecting these prospects is that they’re as close to a sure thing as they come.