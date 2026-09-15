Vancouver Canucks Reveal Exciting Details for Inaugural Fan Fest

The Vancouver Canucks will be hosting their inaugural Fan Fest later this month.

According to the organization, the event begins on Thursday, Sept. 24, before the Canucks play their preseason home opener against the Edmonton Oilers.

This three-day event, presented by Rogers at Rogers Arena, will be filled with activities for fans to enjoy.

What Fans Can Expect at Vancouver Canucks First Fan Fest

On Sept. 24 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, fans will have the opportunity to welcome their favorite players as they arrive at the arena. This will provide the perfect moment to take photographs and get autographs.

Later in the evening, ticket-holders can stay for the Canucks-Oilers preseason clash.

Sept. 25 will offer even more fun for fans, as they can experience Open Practice at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by a “Meet the Team” event.

Note: “Meet the Team” is open to Full Season Ticket Members only.

The Kids Fund Charity Hockey Game is scheduled for Friday. Vancouver stars Henrik Sedin, Kirk McLean, Geoff Courtnall, Cliff Ronning and Mason Raymond will be in attendance, among a handful of others, including Canadian women’s hockey Olympian Jenn Gardiner.

Saturday will be an extension of excitement, featuring the Career Networking Event, followed by ‘Game On’ at RBC Landing for games, street hockey and live entertainment.

In the afternoon, fans will have another chance to welcome players to the arena before the Canucks-Kraken matchup.

Fan Fest is a unique opportunity for Vancouver fans to gather and support their team as preseason kicks off.

Snapshot of the Canucks As Preseason Nears

Last season, Vancouver missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Of course, their offensive productivity, or lack thereof, was a major factor in their elimination.

By the end of their campaign, they were riding a 25-49 overall record, placing them last in their division.

The Canucks’ first preseason clash is against the Kraken on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

Held at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Vancouver will start its preseason on the road. They will then head to Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday, Sept. 22, to take on the Calgary Flames at 9 p.m. ET.

From there, it will be time for the Canucks’ Fan Fest at Rogers Arena and for their home opener against the Oilers.