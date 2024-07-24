Alex Ovechkin Reacts to Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: ‘Thank God’

The captain of the Washington Capitals, forward Alex Ovechkin, became one of the latest athletes to share a message following the shots fired at a rally for former president Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

The FBI then confirmed it was an “assassination attempt” against Trump and identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Ovechkin conceded an interview with a content creator from his native country of Russia on July 23, via HockeyNews.se, and he was thankful for Trump’s survival.

“I don’t understand how you can want to kill a person, even if you hate him,” Ovechkin told interviewer Amiran Sardanov. “Thank God he survived.”

Ovechkin added more context to his comments and political views and affiliations, saying he “doesn’t know a single Democrat,” and adding that “all my friends and those I talk to are Republicans.” The Capitals forward, however, made clear that he’s not quite interested in American politics.

“I am not a supporter of these political debates and conversations,” Ovechkin said. “What’s the point? To impose your opinion on someone, why?”

Athletes React to Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Many sports figures–including journalists–from all disciplines shared messages on social networks during the aftermath of the Trump assassination attempt.

NFL Network host Rich Eisen shared a message that Kansas City Chiefs two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes re-shared with his followers shortly after.

“Thank you to the heroes of the Secret Service who threw themselves into what appeared to be a hail of bullets,” Eisen wrote. “Find whoever did this and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. None of this is OK. Praying for everyone there in Butler PA.”

The shooting took place in parallel to a UFC Fight Night event scheduled at Ball Arena in Denver. Evan Elder submitted Darrius Flowers on Saturday, July 13, and gave Trump a viral shoutout.

Political Figures React to Donald Trump’s Assassination Attempt

Several figures linked to American politics shared messages following the news emerging from Pennsylvania involving Trump.

Former President Barack Obama posted a message on social network X from his account.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery,” Obama wrote on July 13.

Current Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders posted a personal message on his own account, too.

“Political violence is absolutely unacceptable. I wish Donald Trump, and anyone else who may have been hurt, a speedy recovery,” Sanders wrote.

American lawyer, politician, and current speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson also posted a message on X shortly after the shots were reported.

“Kelly and I are praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene,” Johnson wrote.

Finally, President Joe Biden also shared a few words as reported by Meg Kinnard of the Associated Press.

“Biden says he is ‘grateful’ Trump doing well after shooting at rally, ‘no place for this kind of violence in America’,” Kinnard reported on July 13.

A few days later, on Sunday, July 21, Biden announced that he would end his presidential re-election campaign.