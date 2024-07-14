Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Shots Fired at Donald Trump Rally

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II reposted a message after shots were fired at a rally for former President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The message was sent out by NFL Network host Rich Eisen and was quickly shared by the two-time NFL MVP.

“Thank you to the heroes of the Secret Service who threw themselves into what appeared to be a hail of bullets,” Eisen said. “Find whoever did this and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. None of this is OK. Praying for everyone there in Butler PA.”

CBS News shared video of the incident that occurred on Saturday, July 13.

After the incident, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung released a statement via the Associated Press. “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” he began. “[Trump] is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The Secret Service also confirmed that the former President is “safe” in a statement via CBS News. Noting: “This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

Per CBS News, “the Butler County district attorney confirms to CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA that two people are dead — the gunman and an audience member. Two law enforcement sources confirmed to CBS News the gunman was male; his identity has not been released.”

Members of Chiefs Kingdom Share Thoughts on Donald Trump Rally Incident

Different members of Chiefs Kingdom and the NFL community posted on social media after this incident, including former KC right tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

“Holy crap the Trump rally shooting, at first I thought the video with him bleeding was from Secret Service cutting him while protecting him. Looks like he actually got shot in the ear though?” Schwartz weighed in. Adding: “This is crazy (and also should never happen…our country needs to figure gun laws out).”

“We have a gun issue in this country,” Schwartz continued. “Not sure how you can think otherwise. Just because this isn’t the exact same type of mass shooting we usually have (pathetic, ‘usually’ because it’s so normal now) doesn’t mean we don’t have an issue.”

Superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones reposted an account that asked for people to “pray” after stating that Trump has “survived.”

While kicker Harrison Butker simply voiced: “Pray for our country 🙏🏼.”

On the national side, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer said: “Don’t care who the candidate is, this shouldn’t happen in our country. Period, end of story. Just unbelievable.”

Jones also shared a report from The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta that informed: “Update: per official briefed by Pittsburgh LE colleague, there are other 2 other victims being transported to area hospitals.”

Political Leaders React to Donald Trump Rally Incident

Several notable political leaders also shared statements on this matter.

Former President Barack Obama said in a statement (via the Associated Press): “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy… we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.”

Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders posted: “Political violence is absolutely unacceptable. I wish Donald Trump, and anyone else who may have been hurt, a speedy recovery.”

“Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today,” said Florida U.S. Senator Marco Rubio.

“Political violence is terrifying. I know,” said former Rep. Gabby Giffords via AP News. “I’m holding former president Trump, and all those affected by today’s indefensible act of violence in my heart. Political violence is un-American and is never acceptable—never.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on social media: “Kelly and I are praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene. I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned.”

The Associated Press also reported breaking news from current President Joe Biden that read: “Biden says he is ‘grateful’ Trump is doing well after shooting at rally, ‘no place for this kind of violence in America.’”