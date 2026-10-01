NHL Trade Rumors: Winnipeg Jets Still Have 2 Trade Chips on Radar

The Winnipeg Jets have been one of the top franchises floating in trade rumors this season.

With 33-year-old goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on the chopping block, this isn’t surprising.

But he’s not alone — another name is gaining traction.

What We’re Seeing From Winnipeg Jets’ Trade Rumors

On Connor Hellebuyck…

As a $59.5 million player, acquiring Hellebuyck will be no easy feat.

He signed this seven-year deal in October 2023.

Hellebuyck has a great deal of potential suitors, but the primary headliners are the Carolina Hurricanes, the Buffalo Sabres and the Utah Mammoth, per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic on Sept. 8.

LeBrun wrote, “The Canes remain interested, it was reiterated to me Tuesday, and one figures any such potential deal would involve unsigned RFA defenseman Alexander Nikishin. The Sabres and Jets had very serious talks, culminating in offers and counteroffers on the Friday of the first round of the draft in late June, but nothing materialized.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet provided new information in his 23 Thoughts column on Sept. 29.

“Right now, Carolina is the most motivated pursuer,” he wrote. “If Nikishin wanted to sign in Winnipeg, Hellebuyck would already be in Wolfpack country…”

Taking it one step further, NHL insider Frank Seravalli proposed a different idea on Oct. 1: shipping Hellebuyck to the Edmonton Oilers.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he appeared in 57 games and logged a 2.86 goals-against average with an .895 save percentage.

This marks his 12th season in the NHL, each year spent with the Jets.

On Mark Scheifele…

With Hellebuyck claiming the spotlight, Scheifele tends to fly further under the radar.

However, Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report is drawing attention to this opportunity, albeit seemingly unlikely — for now.

“The Jets are trying to find a suitable trade partner for Hellebuyck, but there’s no indication they’re peddling a core player like Scheifele, who is invaluable to their hopes of rebounding from last season’s disappointing campaign,” he explained. “Nevertheless, his status could be worth watching, especially if the Jets struggle this season.”

Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet, as of Sept. 24, pointed out how Scheifele is being overlooked.

“With so much attention on Hellebuyck, very few are asking what this could mean for Mark Scheifele,” he stated. “If their MVP goalie is on the way out, the Jets are beginning to ask themselves if it’s better keeping the 33-year-old Scheifele, or looking for an impressive trade package that could reignite the Jets and take them in a different direction for the next decade.”

During his latest campaign with Winnipeg, he skated in 82 games and went 36-67-103, setting the franchise record for most points in a single season.

This year is his 16th season playing with the Jets.

Where Do the Jets Stand Ahead of Their Season Opener?

The Jets have yet to open their season; their first clash is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. ET against the Boston Bruins.

For reference, the Bruins are coming off a 3-0 shutout over the New York Rangers and are now 1-0.

Winnipeg clinched only one preseason victory, a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, Sept. 21.

They lost the three other matchups to the Oilers (5-2, 2-1) and their preseason finale against the Avalanche (5-2).

The Jets have home-ice advantage on Friday at Canada Life Centre.