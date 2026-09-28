Winnipeg Jets Add Goaltender as Connor Hellebuyck Situation Drags On

The Winnipeg Jets are preparing for life without Connor Hellebuyck as the regular season is on the horizon, bringing in goaltender Clay Stevenson off waivers, per Elliotte Friedman.

Stevenson spent time with the Washington Capitals organization and made the most of his opportunities in 2025-26. He posted a stellar 0.921 save percentage and a 2.00 GAA across four starts and was a standout with Washington’s AHL club, the Hershey Bears.

Stevenson became a full-time starter for the Bears in 2023-24, seeing time in 36 regular-season contests. He logged a 0.922 save percentage, a 2.06 GAA, and an astounding seven shutouts.

Stevenson wasn’t as hot in 2024-25, recording a 0.888 save percentage, a 2.94 GAA, and two shutouts across 33 regular-season contests. Last season, he rebounded for a 0.912 save percentage and a 2.62 GAA in 37 games.

Clay Stevenson Will Have A Tall Order With The Winnipeg Jets

Per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press, Stevenson “…will immediately step into the role as backup to new No. 1 man, Stuart Skinner.”

With the suspended Hellebuyck holding out for a trade, Stevenson could have a real opportunity. He’s heading into his age-27 season and entering his prime in goaltender years, while Skinner has routinely put up modest numbers.

In his lone season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Skinner finished the year with 27 regular-season games played, a 0.885 save percentage, and a 2.99 GAA. Skinner did, however, boast a solid 0.556 quality-starts percentage.

That said, he struggled in the playoffs along with the rest of the Penguins. Skinner finished three playoff games with just a 0.873 save percentage and a 3.08 GAA. If Skinner struggles early, Stevenson can establish himself as the “hot hand” and earn more playing time.

Stevenson’s Arrival Allows The Jets To Keep Developing Prospects

Domenic DiVincentiis will keep getting reps with the Manitoba Moose now that Stevenson is in town. DiVincentiis became a regular in Manitoba’s net in 2025-26, logging a 0.896 save percentage, a 3.03 GAA, and two shutouts.

He appeared in 28 games with the Moose in 2024-25 while splitting time with the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals. DeVincentiis posted a 0.906 save percentage, a 2.84 GAA, and a shutout for Manitoba that season.

There is also Thomas Milic, whom DeVincentiis was in a timeshare with. Milic has posted gaudy numbers with the Moose, finishing 2025-26 with a 0.905 save percentage, a 2.64 GAA, and four shutouts across 41 games. Milic had three appearances with the Jets, ending the season with a 0.871 save percentage and a 3.46 GAA.

Stevenson’s Long-Term Role Remains A Mystery

Everything hinges on what will happen with Hellebuyck. If the Jets traded Hellebuyck and received a starting-caliber goaltender in return, chances are Stevenson may get bumped down into an organizational depth role.

Should Stevenson outplay Skinner and the Jets receive a number-one goaltender, he may have finally found a landing spot in the NHL. There is also a good chance he sticks around with the big club if the Jets don’t get a goaltender in return.

For now, Stevenson has stepped into a good opportunity. It will be up to him to keep making the most of his chances in the NHL, and to fend off the younger talent that will be taking the next step in their AHL ventures.