Ohio State-Texas’ 105-Point Week 1 Margin Is Hiding the Real Warning

Ohio State and Texas did almost exactly what national championship contenders are supposed to do in Week 1.

The Buckeyes demolished Ball State 56-3. Texas responded with a 59-7 victory over Texas State.

Add the two results together and the numbers look absurd. Ohio State and Texas outscored their opening opponents 115-10, producing a combined scoring margin of 105 points before their top-five showdown in Austin.

It is also a number that might mean almost nothing.

Ball State and Texas State were inferior opponents. Both Ohio State and Texas were supposed to dominate. If either program had struggled significantly in its opener, that probably would have told us considerably more than winning by more than 50 points did.

The real warning before Saturday’s matchup is buried underneath those blowouts.

Ohio State-Texas Week 1 Blowouts Reveal Almost Nothing

There were still reasons for both fan bases to leave Week 1 encouraged.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns against Ball State. Jeremiah Smith caught eight passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Bo Jackson rushed for 83 yards and broke a 65-yard touchdown run.

Texas received its own statement from Arch Manning.

Manning completed 20 of 27 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns against Texas State. The Longhorns accumulated 516 yards of offense and scored on a variety of explosive plays while cruising to their season-opening victory.

Those performances matter.

The combined 105-point margin does not.

Neither quarterback spent Saturday facing anything resembling the defensive challenge coming next.

That is where this game changes.

Arch Manning, Julian Sayin Face the Test That Actually Matters

The simplest way to evaluate Saturday’s matchup may be to ignore the massive Week 1 scores and watch the two quarterbacks.

Whichever one stays cleaner has an enormous advantage.

Sayin was sacked twice against Ball State despite Ohio State scoring 56 points. Manning was sacked once against Texas State.

Those are tiny Week 1 samples, but they matter when considering what is waiting on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

Texas enters the season with one of the most talented defensive fronts in the country. Colin Simmons gives the Longhorns an established edge threat, while defensive coordinator Will Muschamp has brought an aggressive philosophy built around creating pressure.

Ohio State’s defense presents a different problem.

The Buckeyes allowed Ball State only 165 total yards and did not surrender a touchdown. Texas was still effective defensively against Texas State, allowing seven points, but the Bobcats gained 349 total yards.

Comparing those numbers directly would be another mistake because the opponents were different. They do, however, reinforce why Ohio State deserves slightly more trust entering the matchup.

The Buckeyes still look capable of suffocating an offense. That matters when Manning is standing on the other side.

Ohio State Still Carries Championship Standard Despite Roster Turnover

Calling Ohio State a team with championship DNA requires some context. This is not the same roster that won the national championship following the 2024 season.

Ohio State has experienced major NFL attrition since then. The Buckeyes entered 2026 replacing another wave of high-end talent, including defensive stars Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, along with receiver Carnell Tate. The names have changed. The standard has not.

Smith remains one of the most dominant players in college football. Sayin entered the season after throwing for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2025. Jackson gives Ohio State another explosive piece in the backfield.

That continuity at the most important offensive positions makes the Buckeyes easier to trust than a roster-turnover discussion might suggest.

There is also history on Ohio State’s side, although it should not be overstated.

The Buckeyes have won the last two meetings with Texas and hold a 3-2 advantage in the all-time series. The only previous meeting in Austin came in 2006, when Ohio State defeated Texas 24-7.

That means Texas has never beaten Ohio State in Austin. It is a fascinating stat. It is also a sample size of one.

Saturday will not be decided because Troy Smith beat Texas 20 years ago, just as it will not be decided because Ohio State and Texas beat two overmatched opponents by a combined 105 points last weekend. It will be decided in the moments when Manning and Sayin no longer have comfortable pockets, open receivers and complete control of the game.

If Manning starts feeling Ohio State’s pressure early, Texas could have a long night. If Sayin cannot stay clean against Simmons and the Texas front, the same applies to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State and Texas spent Week 1 showing everyone how overwhelming they can look against inferior competition. Saturday should tell us which one can still look that way when somebody finally punches back.