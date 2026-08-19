Oklahoma City Thunder Star Ajay Mitchell Receives Major Opportunity

The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading into the 2026-27 season with astronomical expectations.

Oklahoma City is entering the season with sky-high expectations, but are also placing in faith in players such as Ajay Mitchell.

The third-year Belgian guard is coming off of a breakout 2025-26 season. Mitchell’s 13.6 PPG and 3.6 APG ended up placing him at fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting (Basketball Reference).

Now, Mitchell is using his platform positively for a unique purpose. The 2024 second-round pick is becoming the general manager of the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball program at just 24 years of age.

This is following Mitchell spending three seasons with the Gauchos, including averaging 20.0 PPG in the 2023-24 season.

Follow key developments from this move below.

Mitchell Facing Major Tasks

The move to becoming general manager of UCSB is a major jump for Mitchell. Stephen Curry, Trae Young, and Terance Mann are all serving as assistant general managers for their respective alma matters. The only other active player that is the full-on general manager for their alma matter is Damian Lillard (Weber State).

Mitchell is facing a tasking path forward, as he will be aiding in constructing UCSB’s roster yearly. He will also be working through the NIL era, while pushing the Gauchos forward as a potential mid-major power.

It seems as if this is something that Mitchell is comfortable with, and there are figures within the Thunder organization that believe in his ability to duly serve the position.

Oklahoma City Figures Praise Mitchell

Thunder general manager Sam Presti and head coach Mark Daigneault both praised Mitchell in statements following the official announcement.

Via Presti:

“Ajay has all the qualities to set a vision for his Alma Mater. However, more importantly, what Ajay possesses is the appreciation for the importance of relationships and commitment in pursuit of that vision. That’s why I’m truly looking forward to watching his unique influence on a place that I know holds so much meaning to him personally.”

Daigneault’s statement is in a similar spirit. Mitchell’s NBA head coach seems steadfast in praising his work ethic, passion, and desire to create real connection. All of these qualities will serve the talented guard well when juggling two major roles.

The widespread positive view of Mitchell extends beyond the coaching staff and front office as well. Mitchell is continually a subject of praise from within the locker room, including by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander made a point to praise Mitchell’s poise in his exceptional series against the Los Angeles Lakers in May. This seems to be a common theme.

Mitchell’s poise, quiet confidence, and competitive spirit are actively contributing to the Thunder’s locker room remaining intact. This is all in the face of a disappointing playoff exit as well.

The new-look Thunder are glad to have Mitchell under team control for at least two more seasons, and the 6’4″ guard is seeking to take yet another step ahead in a quest to bring a second title to Oklahoma City in three seasons.