Trinity Rodman’s Parents Includes Dad, NBA Legend Dennis Rodman

USWNT star Trinity Rodman is used to the spotlight as her parents include former NBA star Dennis Rodman. Yes, Trinity is related to Dennis and her mother is Michelle Moyer.

Trinity has been open about the ups and downs of the relationship with her dad. Despite the connection, Trinity has expressed her desire to be known for her accomplishment on the field, rather than simply as “Dennis Rodman’s daughter.”

“People do know Trinity Rodman sometimes before Dennis Rodman now,” Trinity told ESPN’s Charlotte Gibson for a June 5, 2022, feature titled, “Trinity Rodman: The future of American soccer has arrived.” “That’s a cool thing for me. I’m not trying to overcome what he accomplished, I just want to build my own story, and I think I’m doing a really good job.”

Trinity Rodman on Dad Dennis Rodman: ‘We Don’t Have the Best Relationship’

Back in 2021, Trinity provided some context into a complicated relationship with a candid Instagram post. Trinity admitted that the two “don’t have the best relationship” while providing some hope that things can eventually change.

“This last game was an extremely emotional one. Yes Dennis rodman showed up to an Nwsl game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything,” Trinity noted in a November 8, 2021, Instagram message. “My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months if not years without his presence or communication.

“Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me. We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he’s human I’m human… he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl that will never change. I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does.”

Trinity Rodman Has Praised Her Mom Michelle Moyer’s Support

Heading into the 2024 Olympics final versus Brazil, Trinity already notched three goals and an assist in the Paris Games. As one of the stars of the Olympics, Trinity is still being asked about her relationship with her father. After the USWNT’s first win in Paris, Trinity was asked about Dennis’ reaction to her performance.

“Nope [did not hear from her dad], but my mom was there,” Trinity remarked during a July 26 interview with NBC’s “Today.” “She gave me a big ol’ hug.”

Dennis Rodman has Trouble ‘Trying to Convince Myself That I’m a Good Dad’

Dennis has been open about his regrets as a father. The former NBA star wants to believe he is a “good dad.”

“We all have demons,” Dennis told ESPN during a September 19, 2021, interview. “We all have things we have to handle and take care of.

“But I think the only demon I really have these days, that I pretty much have cleared up a lot of these things up in my life. I think the only major demon I have right now is trying to convince myself that I’m a good dad. That’s the worst one right now for me.”