Barcelona Will Only Let Dembele Leave On One Condition

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona continues to make plenty of headlines as the end of the transfer window comes into view.

The Frenchman has “opened the door” to a possible departure after realizing he is going to struggle for game time under new boss Ronald Koeman, according to Sport’s Tomas Andreu.

Barcelona are now working on an exit plan but will only allow Dembele to leave on a permanent transfer or on a loan deal that includes a mandatory purchase option to buy next summer.

Liverpool and Manchester United are both interested in the Frenchman, while Barcelona are willing to accept a fee in the region of €50-60 million ($58-70m) for the forward.

Koeman Sends Message to Dembele?

Koeman was asked about Dembele and the speculation surrounding the forward in a press conference on Wednesday ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Celta Vigo.

“First I want to say that these decisions are made by the club and the player. As we’ve seen in recent matches I will count on him. He has not played from the beginning because there are more players. He was better physically the first weeks. But today he trained well and I’m going to count on him.”

Yet Dembele did not feature at all against Celta. Koeman started the Frenchman on the bench and brought on Francisco Trincao and Pedri in the second half, explaining after the match he felt the duo offered more defensively than Dembele.

Koeman’s decision to use the two players ahead of Dembele does not bode too well for the Frenchman’s future at the club, particularly with 17-year-old Ansu Fati also becoming a regular fixture in the team in a wide role.

Manchester United Keen to Strengthen

Meanwhile, Manchester United remain keen to strengthen their attack after so far failing to land top target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The England international’s €120m price tag is proving problematic for the Red Devils.

Dembele would represent a cheaper alternative but would be seen as something of a gamble given his recent injury record. The forward’s outing against Villarreal on Sunday was his first in La Liga in 2020.

Barcelona technical secretary Ramon Planes denied being in negotiations with Manchester United over a move for Dembele but that has not stopped speculation continuing that the forward could move to Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts.

The 23-year-old has so far seemed determined to stay at the Camp Nou and prove himself after struggling to make an impact since his move from Dortmund in 2017, but it’s possible he could now be willing to consider a fresh start in a new league.

