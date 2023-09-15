Eagles’ D’Andre Swift Has Career Night In Homecoming Debut

Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift, a Philadelphia native, left no crumbs in his first home game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Swift was named the starter shortly after teammate Kenneth Gainwell was ruled out for Thursday Night Football with a rib injury. Gainwell was the Eagles leading rusher in the team’s season opener but his absence Thursday night translated to Swift getting a bulk of the share.

After a slow start for the offense paired with questionable play calling, the Eagles adjusted in the second quarter by beginning to force-feed Swift on the ground.

Swift’s primetime stat line vs. the Minnesota Vikings ended with 28 carries for 175 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, and three receptions for six yards. Swift finished the night with 31 touches—a night and day difference from his two-touch total last week. According to NFL research, Swift is the first Eagles player to rush for 175+ yards and a touchdown since LeSean McCoy did it in the “Snow Game” vs. the Lions back in 2013.

Swift Should Be the Eagles’ Starter Moving Forward

As much as head coach Nick Sirianni wishes to have an offense run using a committee of running backs, Swift proved Thursday night he can handle a heavy workload.

Swift’s injury history shows he has never played a full season in his career, which could bring some concern if he continues to maintain this type of usage. However, Swift’s usage was dictated more by what the Vikings’ defense showed being aggressive in man-to-man pass coverage. The Eagles eventually stuck to a run-heavy approach that worked out well in their favor both in offensive production and clock management.

Behind a top-ranked Eagles offensive line unit, Swift was able to easily churn out yardage play-by-play. Swift’s longest run of the night was this 43-yard run that almost got taken to the house:

Compared to Swift, the rest of the Eagles’ backfield managed a serviceable night. Boston Scott averaged 8.0 yards per carry, but this was mostly against a winded Vikings defense late in the game. Rashaad Penny got three rushing attempts totaling nine yards. Jalen Hurts had the second-highest rushes (12) on the night mainly from scrambling but scored two touchdowns on the ground (which after looking back could easily have both been Swift scores).

It’s only been two weeks of play, but after seeing Swift’s stellar breakout performance in front of a home crowd, it should be clear as day that Swift should remain the starter down the road.

D’Andre Swift Calls Homecoming Game “A Blessing”

After a dominant performance on the ground, Swift talked to reporters in the locker room about his first experience playing for his hometown crowd.

“It’s a blessing,” Swift told 94WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks in a post-game locker room interview. “Especially home opener, first game, playing in the stadium. There’s a lot to work on, a lot that needs to get better. I’m looking forward to watching the film and taking it to the next level.”

D’Andre Swift called it a “blessing” to have such a great game his first time in Philadelphia with the #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ZprEmtfx2Y — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 15, 2023

Swift has played against the Eagles twice as a former member of the Detroit Lions, once each of the past two seasons (2021, Week 8; 2022, Week 1). Coincidentally, Swift’s best statistical game last season came during the Week 1 opener against the Eagles.