Eagles Predicted to ‘Finally’ Break the Bank on a Linebacker in 2024

Few things matter more to the Philadelphia Eagles’ chances of competing for a Super Bowl in 2024 than fixing a defense that endured a historic collapse over the second half of the 2023 season.

Since head coach Nick Sirianni benched defensive coordinator Sean Desai and handed play-calling duties to Matt Patricia, the Eagles’ defense allowed 30.56 points per game over the final six games of the regular season and a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to end Wild Card weekend.

For Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, rebuilding Philadelphia’s defense might start with committing significant resources to a position that the organization historically has not prioritized: Linebacker.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz predicts the Eagles will make a run at Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu, as a top offseason priority.

“The Eagles will finally spend some money at the linebacker position,” Schatz wrote for ESPN on January 20. “By offering a big contract to Panthers free agent Frankie Luvu. He can play off the ball or off the edge, giving flexibility to whoever is calling the defensive plays in Philadelphia next season”

Over the past two offseasons, the Eagles have chosen Nakobe Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft and signed veteran Shaquille Leonard when he became available late in the season. However, signing Luvu to a long-term contract would be the kind of move that stabilizes and upgrades a position of need.

What Kind of Contract Will Frankie Luvu Command?

Luvu has really come into his own over the past two seasons, and the Eagles might have some competition for the 27-year-old’s services in free agency.

During the 2023 campaign, Luvu logged 125 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, and broke up five passes as a centerpiece of the Panthers’ defense.

So, how much might Luvu command on the open market?

“Given how the linebacker market is expected to shape up,” a league source told Heavy, on the condition of anonymity to speak freely. “And the guys likely to be available, Frankie’s probably going to come in somewhere around $10 million per year.”

A six-year veteran, Luvu has produced 338 total tackles, 20 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and intercepted one pass that he returned for a touchdown.

Luvu would likely walk into a starting job on the Eagles’ defense, and Philadelphia has the resources to pursue him, currently projected to have upwards of $28.5 million in cap space as the offseason begins.

Will Jeffrey Lurie Force Nick Sirianni to Fire Both Eagles Coordinators?

Nick Sirianni’s future as Eagles coach remains very much in doubt.

While ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that signs point to Sirianni returning, there has been no formal announcement by the team about the head coach’s status, and there might be some major conditions to his return.

According to Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie might force Sirianni to fire both offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, in order to return.

“But a team source said that Lurie, like many in the organization, has soured on his choices,” Vacchiano writes for Fox Sports. “In fact, one team source said that if Sirianni was allowed to keep his job, Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman would likely insist that he fire both his coordinators, if he wasn’t planning to do it anyway.”

The Eagles’ defense collapsed down the stretch, falling from a 10-2 start to failing to win a 12th game or advance out of the first round of the NFL Playoffs, as the offense failed to reach the heights that powered a Super Bowl run in 2022.

Lurie and Roseman might force Sirianni to make some major changes to ensure 2024 doesn’t follow a similar script, if the Eagles even bring him back at all.