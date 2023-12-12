Eagles Coach Called Out, Fans Demand Firing After Loss to Cowboys

After the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Dallas Cowboys 33-13 Week 14, fans and analysts alike had enough criticism to go around, but Philly’s offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and its defensive coordinator Sean Desai got the bulk of it.

The Eagles offense struggled all game against the Cowboys defense, and they couldn’t overcome their slow start. Philadelphia managed just two Jake Elliott field goals in the first half, and went into halftime down 24-6.

The Eagles buckled down on defense in the second half, holding Dallas to just nine points. But their offense still couldn’t get anything going, failing to score at all in the final two quarters. Rookie defensive lineman Jalen Carter scored the team’s only touchdown on a fumble return.

While both Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and starting quarterback Jalen Hurts took blame for the lackluster performance, social media had loads to say about Johnson’s offensive scheme, while fans called for he and Desai to both to be fired.

Social Media Reacts to Eagles’ Offense vs. Cowboys

The Eagles had three fumbles in their loss to the Cowboys; one by Hurts, one by receiver A.J. Brown on the opening drive of the third quarter and another by wideout DeVonta Smith in the fourth quarter. The turnovers were each crippling, but they weren’t the only issues for Philadelphia on offense.

Confusing play calls and designs courtesy of Johnson, along with usage of certain players, had social media alternately questioning and cursing the Eagles OC.

Bad call by Nick Sirianni going for it even worse play call by Brian Johnson. Bad all the way around. #eagles #PhiladelphiaEagles — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) December 11, 2023

“The offensive coordinator don’t got it, man. I’m sorry,” The Athletic’s Diante Lee wrote, sharing an image of Brown’s route chart. Brown, who was lethal in the middle of the field last season, hasn’t had near as many opportunities in that area this year.

The offensive coordinator don’t got it, man. I’m sorry. https://t.co/gvqeazKkZA — Diante Lee (@DianteLeeFB) December 11, 2023

“I think they have to take a hard look at the offense and figure out how to make things easier. Their expectation is their guys are going to win their reps. You just don’t see a lot of easy wins from a schematic standpoint,” Bleeding Green Nation wrote on X.

Others found some oddness in the fact that Johnson’s name has been among those mentioned as a possible head coaching candidate next offseason.

I love how Brian Johnson is considered a good head coaching candidate 😭😭😂 — Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) December 11, 2023

Some simply called for Johnson to be replaced.

FIRE BRIAN JOHNSON, NOT A HOT TAKE JUST USING THIS AS A PLATFORM TO TELL HIM TO GET LOST, GO BE HC FOR THE PANTHERS — Christian (@ExiledShadows27) December 11, 2023

Fans Call for Firing of DC Sean Desai Fay After Loss

Some fans have also had enough of Desai, whose defense has given up an average of 36.3 points per game over its last three games. The first-year Eagles DC also drew boatloads of ire, some on social media — but some fans also brought their vitriol to the NovaCare Center. The day after the loss on December 11, an Eagles fan held a “Fire Sean Desai” sign aloft:

There are #Eagles fans standing outside the team facility asking them to fire DC Sean Desai. The 10-3 Eagles allowed 34, 42, and 33 points over their last three games to the #Bills, #49ers and #Cowboys The fan also has trash cans with James Bradberry and Darius Slay names on… https://t.co/rfVHdEuMXE pic.twitter.com/ryo4iQLuVG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2023

Philadelphia is ranked 28th in the league in points allowed (24.7). The Eagles have been solid against the run, allowing 94.0 yards a game, which is ranked sixth. Against the pass, however, it has been a different story. Philly is surrendering 259.9 yards a game through the air. That’s also ranked 28th.

The Eagles lost their coordinators on both sides of the ball last offseason, so some growing pains are to be expected.

Ex-OC Shane Steichen, who so often created easy looks for Hurts last year, was hired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Former DC Jonathan Gannon also got a head coaching gig with the Arizona Cardinals.

Much will come down to how the team performs down the stretch and in the playoffs. If Desai and Johnson can find ways to improve their respective units, they can quiet the noise. If not, it’ll only get louder.