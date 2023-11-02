All Eyes on the Crimson Tide Reunion in Philadelphia in Week 7

Eagles fans don’t have to be told why the Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins is so exciting. Both teams are coming in at 5-1, top of their divisions, and tied for the top spot in their respective conferences.

Projections from Heavy’s partners at Quarter4 have the over/under at 51.5 and the spread at +0.5. According to ESPN’s stat tracking, the top two teams in total offensive yards per game will be going head-to-head.

What more could fans ask for?

Jalen Hurts Was Replaced by Tua Tagovailoa in the 2018 National Championship Game

Well, for those who followed the college careers of quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, there’s some added drama for this Alabama Crimson Tide reunion.

For those who may not remember, Bama’s legendary coach, Nick Saban, made the call to substitute Hurts at halftime during the 2018 National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs in favor of the promising freshman from Hawaii.

Hurts had only been able to connect on three of his eight passes in the half, which only amounted to 21 yards passing and a 0-13 score. By the end, though, Tagovailoa was able to somehow rally the team to a remarkable 26-23 victory.

Some wondered if Hurts might fall off the map after this blow to his college career, but he stayed at Alabama alongside Tagovailoa for a year, showing his character. Later, he transferred to Oklahoma for his last year of college, where he led the Sooners to an 8-1 season, finishing seventh in the Final AP Poll.

The Eagles would later draft Hurts with the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft behind Joe Burrow, Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and even Jordan Love.

The Young Eagles Quarterback Is a Fighter

Now, we’ve seen what Hurts has become. He’s weathered storms. He’s a fighter. In fact, during a press conference in August, head coach Nick Sirianni said, “I see him continuing to get better. I’m really pleased with how he’s been so far throughout camp. I just see continued improvement and continued consistency with Jalen.”

The Eagles’ staff has shown trust in his usage. The Eagles have been passing the ball five more times per game this season, they’ve gone up in yards through the air, and they haven’t lost anything regarding completion percentage.

The problem for Hurts this year has been interceptions. Only a third of the way through the season, he’s already past his mark from last year.

Still, Hurts has led this Eagles team to two playoff appearances and was one win away last year from getting his hands on the Lombardi Trophy. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have taken a bit longer to get into the discussion, but with Mike McDaniel at the helm, this Miami team has been electric – leading the league in almost every offensive metric.

Coming into Week 7, the Dolphins currently have the fourth-best odds of winning the Super Bowl, just behind the third-best Eagles, according to DraftKings Sportsbook — a formidable opponent indeed.

For the Eagles to come away with the “W,” they’ll undoubtedly need Hurts to show what he can do against his ex-teammate and show off for the Crimson Tide faithful, who will undoubtedly be watching across the country.

What to Expect in This Big Matchup

Hurts will need to fight through the additional obstacles of a hampered offensive line and a receiver group in transition. Tackle Lane Johnson showed up on the injury report this week with an ankle but looks likely to play, while wide receiver Quez Watkins was sent to injury reserve with a hamstring injury.

The good news is that Darius Slay will be back to bolster the secondary against this overwhelming Dolphins passing attack. DeVonta Smith looks ready to go for the shootout out and veteran Julio Jones was just signed this week out of free agency. Jones’ veteran presence and countless accolades must excite fans and players alike, especially hearing that he’s come “here to dominate,” as he told the media on October 18.

If Hurts and his Eagles can keep turnovers to a minimum and somehow limit Tagovailoa and his bevy of weapons, the Eagles should be able to come out on top.