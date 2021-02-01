NFL Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles to Cut All-Pro Center?

Take this latest NFL rumor with a heavy grain of salt: the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to cut All-Pro center Jason Kelce, per NFL Rumors and Updates.

So what the heck is NFL Updates and Rumors? The Atlanta-based Twitter account calls itself “the top source for NFL news and American football and rumors.” They keep up with every beat reporter and sometimes cite their own sources. In addition to the Kelce report, they claimed the Eagles will likely release DeSean Jackson. Interesting. Again, heaping grain of salt.

Jackson is 34 years old and carries a dead-cap value of $5.8 million. The team was expected to move on from the aging speedster after a disappointing, injury-riddled two-year reunion in Philly. Jackson caught 23 balls for 359 yards while inciting an off-the-field controversy with anti-Semitic remarks.

Meanwhile, Kelce has been toying around with the idea of retiring during the past two offseasons. The 33-year-old made it clear to reporters last year that he would let everyone know — “it’ll be a very loud and emphatic statement,” per Kelce — when he was ready to hang it up. And Kelce does what he says he’s going to do.

Two long-time O Lineman for the #Eagles are not expected back next season Jason Peters who is a free agent and Jason Kelce who could retire if not likely to be cut. pic.twitter.com/8HOBBkqvci — NFL Rumors and Updates (@nflrums) February 1, 2021

The notion of the Eagles deciding to part ways is pretty ridiculous. They would barely save any money by cutting him — $10 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac — and that’s taking feelings out of it. Kelce is an unquestioned leader in the locker room and one of the best centers in the NFL, not to mention the fan-favorite face of the franchise. The move would be … curious, to say the least.

Howie Roseman would have to enter witness protection if this were to actually happen. #Eagles https://t.co/Kd1jHgN7Sj — David Esser (@DavidEsser_) February 1, 2021

Sirianni’s Say Over Personnel Decisions

It’s common knowledge at this point that the Eagles are in salary-cap hell. The franchise ranks second-worst, per OverTheCap, behind the New Orleans Saints. Obviously, the Eagles are going to have to make tough decisions on key veterans.

New head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about how much say he might have in putting the roster together, including his relationship with general manager Howie Roseman. Sirianni said it would be a collaborative process, although he admitted Roseman would have the final say on the 53-man roster.

Nick Sirianni confirms that Howie Roseman has final say on the 53-man roster. However, the head coach decides which players are active on gameday. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) January 29, 2021

“As far as picking the players and helping pick the players, I really look forward to working with Howie and his staff to help get the players in here that we feel like fit to what we want to do offensively and defensively,” Sirianni said. “Again, we work with what we have, but there are players where we are like, ‘This player has this skill set, we’d love to use him for these couple things we’ve had success with in the past.’”

Kyle Pitts to Eagles at Pick No. 6?

The assumption is the Eagles will select a wide receiver with the sixth overall pick in the draft. The two most likely candidates are LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase or Alabama’s Devonta Smith. But there is increasing momentum for the team to take Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts, who measures 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, was a matchup nightmare in college and played for new Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. Since Philly is expected to lose veteran tight end Zach Ertz, it wouldn’t be totally shocking to see them take Pitts.

Sirianni likes using 12 personnel, much like his predecessor Doug Pederson did. Here is what CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso wrote in his latest mock draft:

Pitts is so much of a matchup nightmare he may go in the top 10, and getting Jalen Hurts a towering, pass-catching specialist at tight end would be a smart idea.

