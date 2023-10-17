Eagles Named Team to Watch in Trade for Two-Time Super Bowl Champion

The Philadelphia Eagles are a team to watch in a potential trade for New York Jets wide receiver Mecole Hardman, according to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus.

In his October 15 column, Spielberger laid out why he thinks the Eagles could be on a short list of teams who may be willing to trade for Hartman.

“Plenty of teams could use a vertical threat who can also have touches manufactured for them on quick outs, and Hardman is clearly not going to be a New York Jet for much longer,” Spielberger noted. “The Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles could inquire for a late-round pick swap.”

Adding him would be a solid addition to go with receivers A.J. Brown and D’Andre Swift.

Eagles Would Likely Use Mecole Hardman More Than Jets Have Been

The #Jets are looking at options for Mecole Hardman, including a potential trade, per league sources. Hardman was inactive Sunday and has not been in the plans despite signing a one-year, $4M free agency deal with upside to $5.5M. Jets can find him a new home and more playing… pic.twitter.com/zHphIuhPP3 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 10, 2023

Hardman, a second-round pick out of Georgia for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Jets this offseason. He hasn’t played much at all, however. So far, in five games, Hardman has one catch on three targets for six yards.

He was a healthy scratch for New York’s Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos and has seen his playing time dwindle, largely due to the emergence of undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson.

Gipson, who won the game for the Jets with a memorable walk-off punt return touchdown Week 1, has been the hot hand, and the Jets have rolled with him.

For his part, Hardman seems to be open to a change of scenery, particularly if it equals more playing time.

“I just want to play, get on the field. Whether it’s here or somewhere else, it’s not up to me,” Hardman said, via the Jets’ official website. When asked if he would be open to getting traded, he replied: “It depends. If it works out for both sides, I guess, I don’t know. I’ve never been part of this so I don’t know.”

Mecole Hardman Would Give the Eagles More Speed, More Reliable WR3

Look at this catch by Mecole Hardman 👀 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/dBpRXzXOgt — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 21, 2021

One thing Hardman has been is durable. The fifth-year wideout did not miss a game up until his fourth year in 2022, when he spent time on injured reserve with an abdominal injury. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2019, mostly due to his abilities in the return game.

Overall, Hardman has been a reliable WR2/WR3, at least prior to this season. He amassed over 500 yards receiving every season from 2019 up until last year, when injury struck. He’s also versatile enough to line up in the slot and out wide.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver’s best year came in 2021, when he caught 59 passes for 693 yards (11.7 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. In 62 career games (26 starts), Hardman has 152 catches for 2,094 yards and 16 TDs. Throughout his career, he has caught 65.8% of the passes thrown his way, according to PFF.

He would also be an affordable addition, although one recent report notes there doesn’t seem to be much interest right now.

“Hardman’s salary of just $1.1 million is very tradeable (and would be prorated for the rest of the way if he’s moved), but so far, there hasn’t been much interest elsewhere in his services, sources of said,” insider Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network wrote on October 16.

The Eagles haven’t made any major moves yet before the trade deadline on October 31, but keep an eye on wide receiver as one position group the team might address.