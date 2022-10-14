Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Issues Firm Response to Cowboys Star’s Trash Talk

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is no stranger to trash-talking. He has engaged the Philadelphia Eagles in a war of words several times over the years, most notably when Carson Wentz got paid and after Doug Pederson guaranteed victory in 2019.

Lawrence, a two-time Pro Bowler, loves to stir the pot and remind everyone about “Dem Boys.” He was up to his old tricks on Thursday when the Dallas media approached his locker to get a comment on Jalen Hurts. Lawrence stood there blank-faced as reporters reeled off all of the quarterback’s MVP-level numbers to start the year. He wasn’t impressed.

“Has he played us? All right,” Lawrence said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “Different teams run different things and different schemes, you know what I’m saying. They’re going to put a different emphasis on things. All you all need to write is he hasn’t played the Cowboys yet, so we don’t know how good is he.”

Wait, Lawrence wasn’t done.

“You know, I think there are still areas that he struggles in so, you know, just attack the areas,” Lawrence said. “Hey, how about this? That’s the last question I’m going to hear about Hurts.”

Wait, Lawrence still wasn’t done.

“There is nothing they do special. Like, it’s just football, you know what I mean,” Lawrence said. “You know, like, you’re asking me questions like I should be worried about them. Never worried, never scared, never quivering from any situation. I just want you all to understand we’re coming to play too.”

Wait, Lawrence had a final message for everyone: “But also, we Dem Boys. Remember that. Don’t worry about it. Y’all will see it on Sunday.”

Nick Sirianni Responds to Lawrence’s Trash Talking

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked if he had heard Lawrence’s comments and whether he might use it as bulletin-board material. Yes, he did hear it but Lawrence’s bombastic rhetoric has no bearing on how his team prepares for Sunday Night Football.

“I’m not really into bulletin board material, to be quite honest with you, because our greatest motivation is to play for each other,” Sirianni told reporters. “This team loves each other. This is what is making this team a special team, is that they’re in it for each other and they’re in it to not let each other down, to play for each other.”

Then, Sirianni killed Lawrence with kindness.

“And, hey, DeMarcus Lawrence is a great football player,” Sirianni said, “and we’re going to have to be ready for where he is no matter where he is on the field, so we know how good of a football player he is, and how good of a defense this is for that matter. But we’re playing for each other, and that’s our greatest motivation.”

Jason Kelce: ‘Don’t Make the Opponent the Focus’

Sirianni’s response to Lawrence echoed what Jason Kelce shared about his message to the team this week. The Eagles are focused on themselves, not the opponent. They keep climbing and striving for greatness one day at a time.

“You don’t want to make the opponent the focus,” Kelce said. “You want to make your teammates and your own self the focus and so we know it’s a big game. We’re excited to play the Cowboys, but more than that we’re excited to continue to grow and play with each other.”