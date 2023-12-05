Eagles Urged to Pursue Former Starting LB After Ugly Loss to 49ers

The shortcomings of the linebacker group for the Philadelphia Eagles were made glaringly obvious in the team’s disappointing 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers Week 13.

Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss struggled to get into the correct positions, also missing tackles on key plays. Morrow was particularly bad in coverage, allowing six receptions on eight targets for a whopping 175 yards and two touchdowns according to Pro Football Focus. Morrow also missed a huge tackle on 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel that led to a 48-yard score.

The way Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey carved up the middle of Philly’s defense was glaring, and it has some fans and analysts calling the Eagles to think about LB replacements, stat. Matt Holder of Bleacher Report was among them, naming current Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks as a top target for Philadelphia in the 2024 offseason.

Should Eagles Try to Reunite With Jordan Hicks?

Jordan Hicks is having a day 😤 One INT. One scoop-and-score. Minnesota's linebacker extends the Viking lead over the Bears. 🎥 @NFLpic.twitter.com/6MEI6dZCOG — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) October 15, 2023

Hicks was a third-round draft pick out of Texas for the Eagles in 2015, and he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Philly. He was with the Arizona Cardinals for three seasons after that (2019-2021) and he’s been with the Vikings for the past two seasons.

While with the Eagles, Hicks played in 43 games, starting 40. He amassed 254 total tackles (12 for loss), 14 QB hits, 5.0 sacks, a forced fumble, six fumble recoveries and seven interceptions in his four years with Philly.

The 31-year-old LB is in the final year of his two-year, $10 million contract with Minnesota, and is set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. A reunion in 2024 is definitely possible.

“Philadelphia has never been shy about bringing back former players in the offseason, and they’re going to need a linebacker in the offseason since Zach Cunningham is only on a one-year deal,” Holder wrote, adding:

“Hicks has been a quality player in Arizona this year, earning good grades from Pro Football Focus both against the run and in coverage. Per PFF, he racked up 28 defensive stops (tackles that result in a “failure” for the offense) in 10 games before suffering a shin injury that put him on injured reserve. So, this will depend on how the medicals check out, too.”

Eagles Still Have Loads of Questions at LB

Other than Pro Bowl standout Haason Reddick on the strong side, linebacker is a position the Eagles haven’t been able to lock down. Starter Nakobe Dean is on injured reserve for the second time this season, and veteran Zach Cunningham has played well, but he has missed time with a hamstring injury.

Elliss was making his first career start against San Francisco, so his struggles were to be expected. Morrow has had solid games from the MIKE position, but his Week 13 struggles against a top conference opponents like the 49ers cannot be ignored. He’s also on a one-year deal and likely out the door after the season ends.

Could Hicks be a positive addition to the group next year? If he stays healthy, absolutely. The Vikings linebacker is currently on injured reserve after suffering a nasty leg contusion. It’s not a long-term issue, but he’ll need to be at full strength if a reunion were to happen.

Hicks has started 10 games for the Vikings this year, and he has 87 tackles (four for loss), a sack, a defensive score, a forced fumble and an interception. When he’s 100%, he’s still an effective playmaker and the Eagles should absolutely look to bring him back in 2024.