Eagles Pegged to Poach Former DPOY From Rival Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be looking for depth at the cornerback position heading into next season, and one analyst believes veteran Stephon Gilmore will be a potential signing to watch out for.

Despite Philly already having multiple corners over the age of 30 in veterans Darius Slay and James Bradberry, Kris Knox of Bleacher Report thinks Gilmore would be a solid addition to the Eagles’ secondary.

“Stephon Gilmore may be 33 years old, but he’s still a very capable perimeter corner. He started all 17 games for Dallas in 2023 and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 82.7 in coverage,” Knox wrote on March 9, adding:

“Gilmore would only command a short-term deal, but he would be a great veteran addition who could allow the Eagles to draft and develop an eventual long-term replacement. Plucking Gilmore away from the rival Cowboys would be a bonus.”

Would Eagles Pursue Veteran CB Stephon Gilmore?

STEPHON GILMORE SEALS THE WIN WITH A PICK#DALvsLAC pic.twitter.com/32L5CtBPde — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2023

While it’s a possibility, the likelihood of Gilmore landing in Philadelphia doesn’t seem all that great. Gilmore, 33, was named Defensive Player of the Year with the New England Patriots in 2019. Injuries in 2020 (knee, quadriceps) and in 2021 (groin) cut both seasons short, but he has been healthy during the entire 2022 and 2023 seasons.

While he’s not the player he was back in 2019, Gilmore still has a great deal to offer. The veteran defensive back has started 33 games over the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys. He was traded to Dallas in March of 2023, and he played well in Dallas last season.

With the Cowboys in 2023, Gilmore started all 17 games and amassed 68 total tackles (54 solo), 2 interceptions, 13 pass breakups and a forced fumble. Coincidentally, Gilmore’s forced fumble came against Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, with whom he had a minor altercation after Brown called Gilmore “old.”

Surely that brief spat wouldn’t deter the Eagles or Gilmore from a potential union, although the veteran DB promises to have other suitors in free agency.

Drafting a CB Is Most Likely Route for Eagles in 2024

Sooo many good CBs that i like in this draft. It's an awesome year to look for youth and big time talent.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/3tIeyIRwjh — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) February 29, 2024

Philly’s secondary surrendered 252.7 yards a game last year, which ranked second-to-last in the the NFL. While Slay was solid for much of the season, Bradberry had a rough year, giving up 689 yards and 9 touchdowns in coverage (stats via PFF). Those nine scores were the most he’s ever given up in a single season.

When Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked at the NFL scouting combine if the team plans to retain Bradberry, his response was short: “Yes, he’s under contract. Part of our plans.”

That makes sense, as Bradberry has a dead cap hit over $17 million for the 2024 season. Slay’s dead cap hit is over $35 million next season, so neither CB is going anywhere. This is why the upcoming draft will be crucial for Philadelphia.

One player to keep an eye on could be University of Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles currently hold the No. 22 pick in Round 1, and they may move up.

“I do not rule out trading up with Howie Roseman,” a scout told Sports Illustrated on March 2. “Quinyon Mitchell could be the guy in that scenario.”

In 13 games for Toledo last season, Mitchell finished with 32 total tackles ( two for loss), an interception and 18 pass breakups. In addition to Mitchell, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold out of Alabama, the Eagles should have several options at CB in the first round.