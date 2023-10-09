Eagles Could Explore Trade for Panthers’ Former No. 9 Overall Pick: ‘Lottery Ticket Upside’

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently one of two undefeated teams in the NFL with Week 5 nearly in the books, but don’t be surprised if they add another veteran cornerback via trade soon, with Carolina Panthers starter C.J. Henderson a logical option, according to Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice.

Noting that it “seems likely that the Eagles will do something at the NFL’s trade deadline,” Kempski thinks Eagles general manager Howie Roseman’s history of taking chances on former high first-rounders is extremely relevant.

“This past offseason, Howie Roseman acquired a boatload of former high picks with athletic traits whose careers hadn’t panned out in the NFL for whatever reason,” Kempski wrote on October 9, listing players such as running back D’Andre Swift, quarterback Marcus Mariota and linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham as examples.

“Some hits, some misses. Henderson doesn’t solve the Eagles’ issues in the slot, but he would be a short-term upgrade on the outside over Josh Jobe, with some ‘lottery ticket’ upside,” Kempski added.

C.J. Henderson: Background & Stats

Henderson was the ninth overall selection of the 2020 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a highly regarded prospect out of Florida, with NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein labeling him a CB1 coming in, but his pro career has been bumpy.

Henderson started eight games for Jacksonville in 2020, but his rookie campaign was cut short by a groin injury. He finished with 36 total tackles (27 solo), a forced fumble, an interception and six pass breakups as a rookie, but he was traded just two games into his second season. In September of 2021, the Jags sent Henderson and a fifth-round pick to a DB-needy Carolina team in exchange for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick.

Since joining the Panthers, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound corner has played in 32 games (19 starts) and has amassed 109 total tackles (four for loss), a QB hit, a sack, nine pass breakups, a forced fumble and two interceptions. Last year, he appeared in all 17 games (10 starts) and finished with 58 total tackles (two for loss), six pass breakups and a career high two interceptions.

C.J. Henderson Be Solid Addition to Philly’s DBs Room

Henderson, who turned 25 on September 30, is still young and he has never operated in a defense with a line like Philadelphia’s. The Eagles are currently ranked first in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (61.2 per game) and they have the 10th-best pass rush in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. Henderson could benefit from that, and a change of scenery couldn’t hurt, either.

The young corner has no major red flags injury-wise — other than the stint on IR as a rookie, he has been healthy over the last two years — and he could flourish working with Eagles defensive backs coach D.K. McDonald, who helped James Bradberry and Darius Slay have excellent seasons in 2022.

As Kempski noted, Henderson would also be a sizable upgrade over the more inexperienced Josh Jobe. Henderson is better against the run (his PFF run defense grade is 52.0; Jobe’s is 27.9) and this is Jobe’s first season seeing the majority of his snaps on defense, so there’s little doubt the current Panthers CB would be an upgrade.

Henderson is due just over $3.4 million this year and is an unrestricted free agent in 2024, so he could be an affordable and temporary option. Stay tuned.