‘The Guy Has It’: Eagles WR Coach Hypes Young Playmaker

There had been talk last year that Doug Pederson placed Travis Fulgham in the witness protection program. Fulgham simply vanished from the Philadelphia Eagles’ gameplan after a dominating five-game stretch in Weeks 4 through 8. What happened to the next superstar receiver?

Well, more offensive snaps mean more film for opposing defenses to dissect. That was one reason for Fulgham’s mysterious disappearance. Teams were scheming toward him and the former sixth-round pick couldn’t make the adjustments. Eagles wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead also revealed that the 25-year-old playmaker was “nicked up” and playing through an undisclosed injury.

“The (five) weeks showed me a lot and everybody a lot,” Moorehead said. “With that, it also comes with the responsibility of understanding that now defenses are going to start scheming toward you to stop you. For a young player, it took a little bit for him to understand that sometimes.”

Travis Fulgham COOKS Trevon Diggs for the big gain 😤pic.twitter.com/DZsEFoGJ2p — PFF (@PFF) November 2, 2020

Moorehead wasn’t criticizing Fulgham, but he wanted to put everything in perspective. He expects big things for the Old Dominion product in 2021. Fulgham could start the year as No. 3 on the depth chart, with a chance to become “the guy” at some point.

‘If Travis can continue to grow physically, mentally, and all of those other things, he can get himself to be that guy,” Moorehead said. “But the guy has it. We saw it. We all saw it. And it’s in there and I’m looking forward to seeing Travis and what he does this year.”

Fulgham finished with 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns — 435 of those receiving yards and all four scores came in that five-week span.

Moorehead Teases DeVonta Smith’s Role in Offense

The expectations for DeVonta Smith are through the roof — and it’s only June. The Eagles desperately want him to be a franchise-changing wideout and he has all the tools to be that guy. Head coach Nick Sirianni has talked about moving him around the formation. They want to cross-train him at every receiver spot, something that his wide receivers coach seconded.

“It wasn’t challenging for him to move (around),” Moorehead said. “That’s something that I know we value as an offense, being able to move around and have the fluidity to move inside, outside, X to Z and all of those different positions.”

#Eagles WRs DeVonta Smith and Travis Fulgham go catch for catch in a camp competition. No drops. 2 winners. pic.twitter.com/gPDms8PLFR — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) June 4, 2021

And another thing — no one is worried about his size. Smith (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) has taken heat for being too small.

“No,” Moorehead said about the former Alabama star’s size being a concern. “You want to look at it on paper and make it a concern but the SEC is as physical football as there is.”

Eagles O-Line Coach Confirms Left Tackle Battle

Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata both addressed the media last week to update their impending battle for the starting left tackle spot. Neither player is going to back down and both guys welcome the competition. Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland chimed in with his thoughts on Wednesday. Yes, the job is very much up in the air.

Jeff Stoutland on the upcoming Andre Dillard – Jordan Mailata camp battle: "Whoever does the best, whoever has the most value, will be the starter." Stoutland says he will give his input on who should start, but the final decision will be the head coach's. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) June 9, 2021

“Oh, there’s definitely one,” Stoutland told reporters when asked about the battle at left tackle. “I think any time there is a competition like that — and it’s that close — it brings the best out of both players. Both players have to be on all day, every day.”

