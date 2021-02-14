Eagles May ‘Maximize Value’ in New Carson Wentz Trade

Carson Wentz’s trade value appears to be dwindling as the weeks drag on. The Philadelphia Eagles want more than two second-round draft picks, per reports, and they may have to sweeten the pot. Luckily, there is an easy answer on the roster.

Heavy.com first explored the possibility of the Eagles adding tight end Zach Ertz in a Wentz deal and now the national media is jumping on the trend. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentioned Ertz’s name on Saturday, adding that the three-time Pro Bowler was “bracing for a change of scenery via release or trade.”

It isn’t exactly breaking news considering the tidal wave-sized rumors surrounding Ertz’s future in Philadelphia. Contract negotiations stalled between the rebuilding franchise and star tight end back on Sept. 3, with no resolution in sight. Ertz has lobbied to stay to the point of tears. It doesn’t seem like the likely outcome.

Zach Ertz had a heartfelt message to Philadelphia after what could have been his final game as an Eagle.😥 pic.twitter.com/2LfDdyFqsT — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 4, 2021

“I don’t know what they’re going to do. Everyone knows the situation,” Ertz told reporters on Jan. 4. “I love being in Philadelphia. I love being a Philadelphia Eagle and we’ll have those conversations when we do. I’m not going to be bitter. I’m going to be honest and open and understanding.”

Eagles Depth at Tight End Position

Losing Ertz wouldn’t be the end of the world since the Eagles can slide Dallas Goedert right into the starting role. The fourth-year tight end has basically been treated as a starter in Philly for the past two seasons, especially in their 12 Personnel packages. He has 137 receptions for 1,465 yards and 12 touchdowns on 196 career targets.

Top-graded Eagles players in 2020 (per PFF): • Richard Rodgers: 88.6

• Dallas Goedert: 79.5

• Travis Fulgham: 71.2

• Nate Herbig: 71.2

• Lane Johnson: 71.2

• Jordan Mailata: 70.3 Dick Rod being our best offensive player last season seems fitting. — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) February 8, 2021

But Ertz’s departure would shake up the depth chart, one devoid of experienced talent outside of Goedert. Veteran tight end Richard Rodgers is likely gone, leaving Hakeem Butler, Jason Croom and Caleb Wilson to fight for the backup spot. The Eagles also signed converted quarterback Tyree Jackson to a futures contract to increase competition there.

Kyle Pitts Possible Pick at No. 6?

There has also been mounting pressure for the Eagles to draft Florida tight end Kyle Pitts in the first round, at pick number six. Pitts worked with new quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson at Florida where he served as offensive coordinator.

Pitts (6-foot-6, 246 pounds) is a matchup nightmare, a wide receiver trapped in a tight end’s body. He dominated the competition in 2020 and made 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in only eight games. He has legitimate speed for a big target — 4.65 in the 40, pre-combine — while possessing dizzying acrobatic skills on 50/50 balls.

One of the guys #Eagles may be looking at with the No. 6 overall pick. New QBs coach Brian Johnson coached him at Florida. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/3vSysecLrb — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) February 11, 2021

“He’s the biggest mismatch in college football right now,” college football analyst Tim Tebow said of Pitts. “Where do you put him that you feel like you don’t have an advantage? Anywhere on the field.”

His blocking could use a little work, but it’s not awful. Pitts will go off the board in the first round and the Eagles could be the ones to pull the trigger. Remember, new head coach Nick Sirianni really values the tight-end position.

