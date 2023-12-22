Steelers Floated as Potential Trade Destination for Veteran Pro Bowl QB

NFL insider Peter King has argued during appearances on 93.7 The Fan throughout the recent three-game losing streak of the Pittsburgh Steelers that the franchise needs to challenge quarterback Kenny Pickett with competition next season. King, though, didn’t offer any specific quarterback names.

However, on December 21, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell did.

Barnwell first linked 35-year-old veteran Case Keenum to the Steelers because of his experience playing for Pittsburgh interim play caller Mike Sullivan. But Barnwell also admitted that Keenum “has connections with just about every coaching staff in the league,” so that hardly makes him an obvious addition for Pittsburgh.

Barnwell then connected the Steelers to Seattle Seahawks signal caller Geno Smith.

“[Sullivan] was also the offensive coordinator for the Giants during the Ben McAdoo era, when the backup for Eli Manning was current Seahawks starter Geno Smith,” Barnwell wrote. “Smith isn’t a free agent, but if the Seahawks make a change at quarterback, I wonder if the Steelers would consider trading for him.”

In 12 starts this season, Smith has led the Seahawks to a 6-6 record with 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He has also posted a 64.4% completion percentage and 7.3 yards per pass.

How QB Geno Smith Could Fit With the Steelers

Smith has experienced a unique NFL career. Once drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft, Smith appeared destined for a career as a backup. From 2015-20, Smith played for four different teams and made only two starts.

As Barnwell mentioned, Smith crossed paths with Sullivan in 2017 with the New York Giants.

While playing for the Seahawks in 2021, Smith received the opportunity to start in three contests. Then after trading Russell Wilson, the Seahawks gave Smith the chance to win the starting job permanently.

He took advantage of the opportunity, registering, by far, the best season of his career in 2022 with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Smith also led the NFL with a 69.8% completion percentage. He won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

While Smith hasn’t posted as strong of statistics this season, he could be a great option for the Steelers in 2024. Smith can keep a team competitive as a starter. Theoretically, he is also a veteran who could return to a backup role to support a young quarterback like Pickett.

The Steelers, though, would have to trade for Smith, who still has two years remaining on his contract. That will only be a possibility if the Seahawks first find their own quarterback upgrade.

The Lots of Potential Moving Parts for Steelers Offense

Depending on the compensation, trading for Smith could make a lot of sense for the Steelers. But it does depend on what the team looks like next season.

Barnwell’s main reason for connecting Smith to the Steelers was Sullivan. But in four games with Sullivan as the team’s offensive play caller, the Steelers have averaged 14.25 points per game.

In all likelihood, Sullivan will not be back as the offensive play caller. The question is whether he will remain on the coaching staff as quarterbacks coach, which was his position under previous offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

That will likely depend on who the Steelers hire as offensive coordinator. It could also depend on whether Tomlin returns as head coach.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo argued during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan on December 8 that there was a 50/50 shot that Tomlin won’t return as head coach.

The Steelers have only lost again since that claim from Fittipaldo.

Obviously, if Tomlin isn’t back, then the Steelers will likely make changes to their entire coaching staff. Then that new staff would use their previous connections to possibly find a quarterback to compete with Pickett.