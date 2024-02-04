Steelers Predicted to Sign Arthur Smith WR Fit

New Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is expected to adjust his style to fit the personnel and coaching staff in Pittsburgh. But Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora projected the team to consider adding one player in free agency that Smith previously worked with in Atlanta — wide receiver Mack Hollins.

“Free agency remains six weeks away, but I’ll call my shot,” Kozora wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “WR Mack Hollins will be a Steeler.

“Following Arthur Smith from Atlanta, he’s a blocker, makes plays vertically, a special teams asset, and won’t break the bank.”

Hollins played for Smith with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2023 season. In 13 games, Hollins posted 18 catches for 251 yards.

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers Sign WR Mack Hollins?

The 30-year-old has bounced around the NFL since being a fourth-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

Hollins spent most of three seasons in Philadelphia before signing with the Miami Dolphins late in the 2019 season. He remained in Miami until joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Hollins experienced a career year as the Raiders No. 2 receiver that season. Starting opposite Davante Adams, Hollins recorded 57 receptions for 690 yards and 4 touchdowns on 94 targets.

On the heels of those career highs, his 18-catch 2023 season was a bit of a disappointment. But he wasn’t featured much in Atlanta, as he averaged just 2.3 targets per game.

Hollins would likely have a similar role in Pittsburgh. The Steelers could be one of the top running teams from an attempts perspective with Smith as their offensive coordinator. In the passing game, they should feature George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth.

Any targets left over could go to shifty slot receiver Calvin Austin III.

Hollins, though, could still be a good addition because of his familiarity with Smith’s offense. As Kozora wrote, he is also expected to be cheap.

Spotrac projected Hollins’ market value to be about $1.48 million on a 1-year contract this offseason.

Hollins Familiar With Arthur Smith’s Offense

Although one was on an interim basis, quarterback Kenny Pickett will technically be working with his third offensive coordinator in three NFL seasons during 2024.

The learning curve in a new offense can be steep, especially for young signal callers. Having Hollins as a resource could be very valuable even if he doesn’t produce a lot on the stat sheet.

On the field, though, Hollins could replace Steelers veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson. The Steelers are likely to cut Robinson to save $10 million in cap space.

Robinson had just 34 catches for 280 yards in 2023. But he was a key blocker.

Receivers dedicated to run blocking will be key in Smith’s run-first offense. So, it would make sense for the Steelers to sign Hollins to replace Robinson.

Hollins and Robinson are the same age and do similar things. Robinson has experienced the better overall career, but Hollins has actually had more production the past two seasons and would be significantly cheaper in 2024.

Hollins can also play special teams. Robinson barely has any special teams experience.

The Steelers aren’t likely to bring in many former Falcons players or coaches to accommodate Smith. But Kozora successfully argued that the one ex-Falcon who makes the most sense as an addition for Pittsburgh in 2024 is Hollins.