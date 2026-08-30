AEW All In 2026 Full Card & How To Watch

AEW All In 2026 is the biggest show of the year for AEW and will be their version of WrestleMania. The fourth consecutive year of All In being the top PPV will see it taking place at the legendary Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom for the third time. Months of storyline build will see the biggest names in the company competing in huge matches.

Full Main Card For AEW All In 2026 (August 30, 2026):

Kenny Omega (c) vs Will Ospreay for the AEW Men’s World Championship Willow Nightingale (c) vs Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s World Championship Adam Copeland and Christian Cage (c) vs Young Bucks for AEW Tag Team Championship Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Kazuchika Okada vs Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship Kevin Knight (c) vs Darby Allin in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the TNT Championship Divine Dominion (c) vs The Brawling Birds for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Jon Moxley (c) vs Nigel McGuinness in the Continental Cup finals for AEW Continental Championship Casino Gauntlet for Future AEW Men’s World Championship match (Confirmed competitors: MJF, Andrade, Chris Jericho, Tommaso Ciampa, Nick Wayne, Komander, Mike Bailey, Mark Davis)

A full card of eight matches will see the world title matches as the co-main events. Mone will look to win the AEW Women’s World Championship for the first time against Nightingale. Ospreay will have a similar position looking to win the AEW Men’s World Championship in front of his home country fans.

How To Watch AEW All In 2026 & What Time

PPV start time: 1PM EST/10AM PST Pre-show start time: 11AM EST/8AM PST Platforms: HBO Max, Amazon Prime, PPV.com, Sling, YouTube, My AEW

AEW running this event in the United Kingdom leads to a much earlier start time than the average PPV in the United States. Most PPVs start at 7PM or 8PM EST, but this one will happen at 1PM EST for the evening UK hours.

Fans hoping to watch the pre-show will have to get up at 11AM EST. Thankfully, the Sunday timing makes it easier to fit the earlier time into the schedule. AEW PPV prices are $40 on HBO Max with an existing monthly membership or $50 on any other PPV platform.

The Full Pre-Show Card: Will Mick Foley Appear Again?

AEW has set a precedent for having Mick Foley appear on the past few PPV Buy In pre-shows as a new addition to the company. Foley appeared in a dark segment at Dynamite in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, so he is with the company. Renee Paquette and Foley will host the two-hour pre-show.

Current Card for AEW All In 2026 Buy In: Maya World (c) vs Persephone for the TBS Championship Hangman and Brodido defends the AEW Trios Championship in a royal roulette (Challengers: The Demand, Bang Bang Gang, The Conglomeration, Death Riders, The Dogs, Mystery Team TBD)

A women’s match for the TBS Championship and a Trios Championship match are all that’s advertised for the Buy-In pre-show so far. Former WWE stars New Day are rumored to be the mystery team aligning with Swerve Strickland. AEW could debut Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at the end of the free pre-show to try to add more last-minute buys.