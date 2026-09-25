AEW All Out 2026 Full Card & How To Watch

AEW All Out 2026 is the next All Elite Wrestling PPV to take place in Illinois and will be live on Saturday night. Will Ospreay’s first AEW World Championship title defense will come against Jon Moxley in the main event. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will play into their WWE history with a three-team ladder match against the Young Bucks and FTR.

Full Main Card For AEW All Out 2026:

AEW World Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Jon Moxley AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage (c) vs. FTR vs. The Young Bucks AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Chicago Street Fight: The Brawling Birds (c) vs. The Divine Dominion AEW World Trios Championship Match: Swerve Strickland & New Level (c) vs. Hangman Page & Brodido AEW International Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa AEW National Championship Match: Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. PAC AEW Women’s World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale. AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Darby Allin & Steven Borden vs. Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher AEW TBS Championship: Persephone (c) vs. TBD in an open challenge

The card is stacked with every match holding stakes for either a title match or a number one contender match for a championship. Tony Khan considers Illinois the second home behind Jacksonville and will likely try to deliver another epic show to continue that trend.

How To Watch AEW All Out 2026 & When

PPV start time: 8PM EST/5AM PST Pre-show start time: 7PM EST/4PM PST Platforms: HBO Max, Amazon Prime, PPV.com, Sling, YouTube, My AEW

HBO Max remains the most important platform for AEW PPVs since they have a working relationship as both WBD properties. The price is $40 on HBO Max compared to a $50 price on every other platform, like Amazon Prime and various sites.

The PPV will start at 8PM EST and likely run until midnight given the company’s track record. AEW will have a total of eight championship matches on the card. New Level (formerly New Day) will team with Swerve Strickland against rival Hangman Page and Brodido in a potential show stealing match. Every match holds some level of appeal after weeks of television build via storylines.

The Full Pre-Show Card

All Out 2026 will have their usual pre-show named the Buy-In on HBO Max and YouTube for free. Tony Khan recently shared that the Buy-In has led to increased buys for fans giving it a chance and wanting to see the rest of the show.

Buy In Card For All Out 2026:

Tornado Tailgate Brawl: The Bang Bang Gang vs. Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, Clark Connors & David Finlay Challenge Match: Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata

The bigger match is the Tornado Tailgate Brawl of two teams competing all over the arena. Two members of the Death Riders teams with The Dogs against the foursome of the Bang Bang Gang. Weapons will be allowed in this exciting matchup with all eight men legal to fight.

Jack Perry will face veteran Katsuyori Shibata in a match to set up his storyline against the returning Samoa Joe down the line. The pre-show will last an hour with the two matches and broadcasters selling the main card. AEW All Out 2026 will start right after the Buy-In ends with zero break.