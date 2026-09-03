WWE Employees Helped New Level Get Popular AEW Song

The big news of former WWE top act New Day debuting in AEW as New Level has already shown their impact. Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed (formerly Xavier Woods) left WWE after being asked to take a pay cut over 50%. New Level debuted in AEW at Sunday’s All In 2026 PPV to add more star power and introduced the popular song “New Level” by Asap Ferg as their entrance theme.

Kofi and Woods shared that two WWE employees actually helped them contact Asap Ferg to get rights to the song on the Ariel Helwani Show:

“We called Big E because E is Mr. Hip Hop and Mr. Rap. We figured he might have a connection to several people in the rap industry. It’s like, ‘Hey, who should we talk to to try and see if we can get this music?’ And he didn’t know A$AP Ferg, he had never met him. But he was like, ‘Ask Kaz,’ who used to be a writer with WWE, and now he does everything under the sun. Then he said, ‘Talk to Peter Rosenberg as well. We contacted Rosenberg. We were talking to him for a little bit, explaining the whole situation to him. He’s like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna make some calls. I’m gonna call Ferg. I’ll call his manager.’ And literally within like 20 minutes, he’s like, ‘Yup, they’re down. They’re gonna talk to the right people.’ He linked up Ferg’s manager with AEW, and then we made it happen.”

The story goes that Big E was the person that his former teammates contacted to get hip hop connections. Fellow WWE employee Peter Rosenberg surprisingly helped New Level get in touch with Asap Ferg’s team to get rights to the song right before their AEW debuts.

Why This Is Surprising WWE & AEW News

The bad blood between WWE and AEW rarely sees the companies working together in any form. Rosenberg has hosted wrestling radio shows for years and rarely talked positively about AEW while under WWE contract.

A friendship between Big E and Rosenberg led to him helping their mutual friends out as they moved to AEW. Rosenberg did more on the hip hop side than wrestling to give this favor out and felt distanced enough from wrestling.

Big E’s involvement is not surprising at all since he’s a loyal friend to Kingston and Woods. New Day became stars together in WWE and the overall group was inspired by their real life friendship that remains strong today.

New Level Is Still Respected By WWE Peers

One main reason that New Level got help from former co-workers is that they are generally beloved wrestlers. Talents in the competition promotion still love Kofi and Creed to help them out when called for a favor.

Part of the reason for the hugely negative reaction to WWE losing New Day was how much people love them. Both fans and peers have nothing but positive things to say about interactions with the duo.

AEW has benefited immensely from getting an all-time great tag team already, but Kingston and Creed add to the locker room as well. Both men are so respected that even someone from WWE who doesn’t necessarily like AEW helped them out.