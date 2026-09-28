AEW Stars Pay Tribute to PAC as Fans Speculate on Cause of Death

Lance Archer and Marina Shafir paid tribute to PAC at a Warrior Wrestling event Sunday barely hours after AEW announced the news of PAC’s tragic passing.

Shafir, a member of the Death Riders alongside PAC, got emotional while addressing the crowd, noting that her stablemate had competed at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view less than 24 hours earlier.

“I was just holding this man yesterday,” Shafir said of PAC, via F4WOnline.

“Wrestling drives you to places in your mind…he was the best. He was the f****** best. You know why? Because he knew himself. And I think…he was just so modest about how fascinating he was.

“I don’t know what to do. He was the light of us,” she continued. “Please, tell the people you love in your life that you love them. I was just very happy I got to tell him that I loved him yesterday. And we hugged and we spoke about weiner dogs and basketball courts. Everything. He brought the inner bastard out in me.”

Lance Archer Speaks on PAC’s Death

Earlier in the show, Archer announced the news of PAC’s death to the crowd. According to Archer, Jon Moxley, the leader of the Death Riders, urged his fellow wrestlers to perform as a way to pay tribute to their fallen friend.

“There’s really only one reason I performed tonight because I talked to Jon Moxley who is obviously part of PAC’s group with Marina and him,” Archer said, via FWOnline. “And I asked him, I said ‘should we do this tonight? Should we perform?’.

“And he said ‘you only get one lifetime.’ One, that’s it. You go out there and you do what you do. Do it to the best of your ability. Entertain the people who came and paid hard money. And you do it in honor and remembrance of our fallen brothers and AEW, unfortunately, has lost its fair share. Brodie Lee, to the Butcher recently, and tonight PAC. So he said ‘you go out there and perform.

“You put on your boots and perform. You go out there because that is what PAC would have wanted you to do. He wanted you to go out there and perform. Put your boots on, get in the ring, and kick each other in the face and enjoy life.’”

PAC Cause of Death

A lot of unfounded rumors have been floating on social media, but no cause of death has yet to be revealed. The rumors intensified after Archer said that he and others “found” PAC on Sunday, with some speculating on the nature of the wrestler’s death.

“Lance Archer said they found him tonight. I don’t know if it was the hotel room or home or what, but I’m in complete shock,” Pin Down Podcast wrote on X.

AEW did not disclose the cause of death in its announcement.

All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability. Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.

Wresters from WWE, AEW, TNA and other promotions have been paying tribute to PAC, who was viewed as a pioneer for his crafty and innovative high-flying moves.