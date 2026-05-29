Brie Bella Shares Daniel Bryan News Amid WWE Tag Title Reign

It has been nearly four months since Brie Bella officially returned to WWE as an active in-ring performer.

Brie is currently one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, winning the titles with Paige at WrestleMania 42.

The Hall of Famer was inactive for four years before her return at the 2026 Royal Rumble. She also had just one match since her initial retirement back in 2018.

Brie Bella Shares Daniel Bryan News

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki and Brie Bella discussed how Daniel Bryan has been helpful to them during their respective returns. Bryan has been working closely with Brie, who appreciates how intense and critical her husband during their training.

“This run I’m doing in WWE, I know where I stand, how much longer I have, and what it is,” Brie said, via NoDQ.com. “So I’m like, I can’t have any regrets. For me, it’s just been my number one priority. It really has been, that’s for sure. And it’s fun because I feel like people are recognizing all the training I’m doing, especially with Bryan as my coach. I think they’re all seeing the inspiration from Bryan.”

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Nikki Bella added that she can’t wait to get coached by Bryan once she gets cleared to return from her ankle injury.

Bryan is currently signed to All-Elite Wrestling as a color commentator. His in-ring status is semi-retired, and he hasn’t wrestled since a dark match against Max Caster in June 2025.

Daniel Bryan on His In-Ring Future

In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet back in December, Daniel Bryan was asked about his in-ring career.

Bryan doesn’t want to be classified as fully retired, though it sounded like he won’t be returning for a match anytime soon.

“I hate the R word because I was forced to retire before,” Bryan said, via chrisvanvliet.com. “So I never consider myself fully retired. This is how I think, and this is how a lot of wrestlers think, Well, I think I could do this in this situation, if needed, or called upon, or whatever it is. But effectively for the Bryan Danielson that I used to be, yeah, that guy doesn’t exist anymore.”

Bryan began his wrestling career in 1999. He was signed to a developmental contract by WWE in the early 2000s, but he was never officially called up. He made his name at Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling before WWE came calling again in 2009.

What’s Next For Brie Bella?

Brie Bella and Paige are still the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after defeating The Irresistible Forces at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

They have a bunch of tag teams looking to get the next title shot, like Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Judgment Day and Fatal Influence.