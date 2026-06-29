Brock Lesnar Makes Epic Return, Challenges Rival to SummerSlam Match

The raging war between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi continues.

During the June 29 episode of RAW, just before King of the Ring winner Oba Femi announced which champion he would face at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar made his shocking return.

The Beast Incarnate initially congratulated Oba Femi on winning the King of the Ring. The pleasantries were short-lived, though, as Lesnar addressed the insulting comments Femi made about him in his absence.

Notably, Femi has spent the last several weeks calling Lesnar a coward.

In his return, Lesnar reminded Femi of a longstanding wrestling proverb: “Talk sh-t, get hit.”

After sticking Femi with a low blow and F5, Lesnar, accompanied by Paul Heyman, began making his way up the ramp.

Unwilling to let him escape without a fight, Femi challenged Lesnar to a match at SummerSlam.

Lesnar accepted the fight in his hometown at SummerSlam, but decided to up the ante even more by proposing that they settle the score in a Hell in a Cell match.

The fearless Femi accepted the challenge without hesitation. Not only that, but he told RAW general manager that he would even postpone the championship match he’s owed for winning King of the Ring to get his hands on Lesnar.

“This has to end,” Femi said. “And I will be the one to end it.”

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi Will Settle the Score at SummerSlam

The powerhouse battle between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi is the first confirmed match for the two-night SummerSlam event in August.

The two giants have been feuding since the Road to WrestleMania and are currently tied at one win a piece.

Oba Femi squashed Lesnar in less than ten minutes at WrestleMania 42. Following the match, Lesnar seemingly retired from pro wrestling entirely.

However, the Beast Incarnate returned and evened the score at Clash in Italy.

Now, the two will hold a deciding match within the confines of the devil’s playground.

Oba Femi Postpones Title Fight

Typically, the King (and Queen) of the Ring winner is awarded a world championship match of their choosing at SummerSlam.

Before he was abruptly interrupted by a returning Lesnar, Femi appeared ready to select his opponent.

However, Femi seemingly wants to slay the Beast for good before turning his attention to his championship quest.

After SummerSlam, the next WWE PLE is Money in the Bank.

Will Brock Lesnar Retire at SummerSlam?

Although Lesnar has proven that his retirements could be short-lived, it’s fair to wonder if the end is near at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam will be held in Lesnar’s home state of Minnesota, seemingly setting the stage for a poetic ending for the Beast Incarnate.

Plus, it’s fair to wonder how much Lesnar has in the tank after what is expected to be a brutal Hell in a Cell brawl with Oba Femi.