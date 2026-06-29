WWE Could Move Oba Femi to SmackDown — Here’s Why

Fresh off being crowned King of the Ring at Night of Champions, WWE star Oba Femi is now slated for a world title match of his choosing at SummerSlam.

Femi has surged into the main event scene just six months after being promoted to the main roster. Since January, The Ruler has destroyed everything in his path, including former world champions Brock Lesnar, The Miz and Jey Uso.

Now, the quest for his first world title could lead Oba Femi to SmackDown, where the WWE Championship awaits.

WWE Could Move Oba Femi to SmackDown

Over the last week, WWE has planted the seeds that Oba Femi could be headed to SmackDown.

During the June 22 episode of RAW, before he was crowned King of the Ring, Femi stated that he was eyeing both the World Heavyweight Championship and WWE Championship.

Four days later, Femi appeared on SmackDown during a scuffle between Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and Gunther.

Following a wild frenzy, Cody Rhodes survived the brawl between the veteran wrestlers and began crawling toward the WWE Championship.

That’s when Oba entered the ring and towered over the American Nightmare.

His looming presence over the former champion Cody Rhodes seemed to foreshadow that, no matter who won the coveted title at Night of Champions, The Ruler is coming for the WWE Championship.

Historically, WWE tends to keep the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight title on different shows. One on RAW, and the other on SmackDown.

Notably, despite being offered a contract from RAW general manager Adam Pearce and making frequent appearances on the show, Oba Femi is still technically a free agent.

On his WWE bio, there is no brand listed. This is not for a lack of site maintenance, either, as Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams, who were promoted around the same time, had their NXT banners updated to RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

So, should Oba Femi challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship, The Ruler could begin building his kingdom on SmackDown.

Who Will Oba Femi Face at SummerSlam?

Like WrestleMania, SummerSlam is a two-night WWE pay-per-view event.

As it stands right now, Oba Femi could be fighting both nights.

During the June 29 episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return.

The Beast Incarnate initially congratulated Oba Femi on winning the King of the Ring, before addressing the insulting comments Femi made in his absence.

Before long, Lesnar ambushed Femi and later challenged him to a Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam.

The fearless Femi accepted the challenge without hesitation. However, as Michael Cole pointed out, Femi would still be slated for a championship match of his choosing at SummerSlam — his reward for winning King of the Ring.

Fighting consecutive nights, with one brawl being locked in a cell with Lesnar, is no easy task. But if anyone is up for the challenge, it’s Oba Femi.

SummerSlam will be held at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this August. Notably, Lesnar is native to Minnesota.

Perhaps Femi could retire Lesnar for a second time in his hometown.