Chris Jericho Opens Up on Whether He Deserves WWE Hall of Fame Induction

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Chris Jericho discussed his potential WWE Hall of Fame candidacy.

Jericho, 55, is currently an active in-ring performer with AEW. Still, his two-decade WWE career cannot be overstated and, on paper, is worthy of a gold jacket.

Jericho is the first Undisputed WWE Champion and a three-time World Heavyweight Champion. The Canadian wrestler also created the Money in the Bank concept.

Given his contributions to WWE and the sport, Jericho feels like a lock for the Hall of Fame.

However, should the gold jacket never come, Jericho isn’t hard-pressed about it.

“Once again, I had a great career in WWE. It was almost 20 years, with a few years here off. It was always my dream to be in the WWE,” Jericho told TMZ Sports. “And did I create enough memorable moments and matches and characters and creations and rivalries and moments to be in the WWE Hall of Fame? Absolutely. That’s all I need. If I’m in, if I’m not in, if it’s tribalism, if it’s politics — I get that too, man. I’ve been in this business 36 years. I understand how it works. It’s not personal. I’m not insulted.”

Chris Jericho Shrugs Off WWE HOF Chances

Jericho added that he finds validation in knowing that his competitors and fans consider him a legend, not in Hall of Fame busts.

“And if I finish my career with AEW and [am] the first inductee or the second inductee or the 10th inductee into the AEW Hall of Fame, that’s great too. But I’m in the Hall of Fame in my head and in the heads of anybody that appreciates the work that I’ve done. That’s good enough for me, man. Like, it really is. I don’t need anything else than that. That might sound a little bit like — but it’s really true. I’ve had a real blessed life in that I’ve got a chance to travel around the world doing what I always wanted to do. And making people happy by doing it — or getting people angry by doing it, which is the same thing. That’s Hall of Fame all across the board.”

Jericho isn’t blowing smoke either. In 2017, the WWE legend said that he would likely skip his own WWE Hall of Fame induction.

When Aesthetic Magazine asked him who he would want to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame, Chris Jericho rejected the very idea itself:

“I don’t think about stuff like that. Like I said, if it happens, I probably wouldn’t show up. I don’t like these big pomp-and-circumstance things like retirement matches, and everybody kissing your ass telling you how great you are, because I know how great I am, so I don’t need people telling me that. So, depending on what mood I’m in, I’ve always been the anti-star for that kind of thing anyways. But yeah, I’ll leave that to somebody else, but not me. I’ll show up, maybe, depends how I feel.”