WWE Universe Reacts to ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage Inspired Shoes

During his heyday in WWE, the “Macho Man” Randy Savage was one of the flashiest superstars on the roster.

Soon, his fans can elevate their wardrobe with a pair of Randy Savage-inspired sneakers.

Ewing Athletics announced Wednesday that a special Macho Man “Cream of the Crop” sneaker will drop Sept. 25. The footwear and athletic brand shared a preview of the upcoming release on Instagram.

“Releasing 9.25.26 💥🕶️ Introducing the Macho Man Randy Savage x Ewing FOCUS “Cream of the Crop” ‪— Our HOBBY SERIES continues as we debut a second collaboration from our Legends Of The Ring collection immortalizing the 1987 moment where the Champ put pro wrestlers on notice as the cream always rises to the top!

“Sneakers feature a multi-color leather upper inspired by Macho Man’s bandana. Along with removable Velcro sunglasses attached to the strap, finishing with the World Champ’s nickname on the heels. Sizes 5 – 16 Men’s will be available to purchase exclusively at EwingAthletics.com on September 25, 2026 9AM EST.

“Fun fact: The Sunglasses double as a removable Velcro patch. So you can rep the Macho Man while wearing it on a backpack or jacket!”

Ewing Athletics’ Macho Man swag isn’t limited to the sneakers, either. Each pair of the “Cream of the Crop” kicks will come in a custom Randy Savage inspired shoe box.

The box matches the light blue, pink, and yellow colorway of the sneakers and features a drawing of the WWE Hall of Famer on the side.

Ewings Athletics Continues WWE Partnership

Back in 1989, New York Knicks alum Patrick Ewing became the first pro basketball player to have his own sneaker company. The NBA legend was the first athlete to rock Ewing Athletics footwear.

Since then, the brand has collaborated with rappers Rakim, Ol’ Dirty Bastard of Wu-Tang Clan and Big Pun.

Earlier this month, Ewing Athletics collaborated with WWE legend Ric Flair to create the Nature Boy Ewing 33 Hi.

The Ric Flair-inspired kicks were released Sept. 11.

“Ric Flair teamed with the big fella himself, Patrick Ewing, to drop the most luxurious kicks you’ve ever laid eyes on: The Nature Boy Ewing 33 Hi,” Ewing Athletics advertised on Instagram, adding, “If we catch you walking the streets in anything else, the Nature Boy is gonna slap on the figure-four leg lock until you scream!”

The Nature Boy Ewing 33 Hi is available in sizes 5-16. According to the Ewing Athletics website, only five pairs of the limited-edition sneakers remain.

WWE Universe Reacts to ‘Macho Man’ Sneakers

Just as they were with the Nature Boy Ewing 33 Hi announcement, WWE fans have been especially vocal and supportive regarding the new ‘Macho Man’ kicks.

“Ohhh Yeahhh Give me two pair I need two pair!!!!!!!! So I can get to stompin in my Macho Man!!!!” an Instagram user commented.

“Well now I have an Ewing collection, I guess. Got the Flair, now need the Macho,” another replied.

“Ohhhh yeeeahhhhh! I’ll have to have some of these!!!!!🔥🔥🔥” former WWE United States Champion MVP commented, paying homage to Randy Savage.

Randy Savage is a former World Champion and one of Hulk Hogan’s most storied rivals. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.