WWE Star Hints at Retirement, Joining ESPN as Analyst

Seth Rollins isn’t racing towards in-ring retirement, but is reportedly building toward a career outside the squared circle.

The Sports Business Journal is reporting that Rollins has a separate contract with ESPN that includes a limited number of appearances on Good Morning Football, First Take, Get Up and SportsCenter.

Rollins, 40, confessed to Roman Reigns that, regarding his in-ring career, he is “much closer to the end than the beginning” ahead of their championship bout at SummerSlam.

This new report further fuels the fire that Rollins could be bracing for a WWE exit when his contract expires.

Speaking with Richard Deitsch of the Sports Business Journal, Rollins revealed he has three years remaining on his current WWE deal.

“Right now, I’ve got three years left on my WWE contract. I’ll be 43 when that’s up,” Rollins said. “I want to be with WWE as long as I can continue to contribute and feel I’m helping the product. As opposed to taking up space that could be better utilized for younger talent.

“When it comes to the sports media side of it, what I will not do is say I’m stopping wrestling and now I’m doing sports media. I want to continue at this game in WWE. While also continuing to field offers [in sports media] and see where that goes. Once we get closer to the next contract with WWE, it’ll be like, ‘OK, what does this look like? Is there any interest from ESPN for a bigger role or something that’s more substantial? Something that can provide for me after pro wrestling?’

“Right now, I’m very happy where I’m at and that I get to do both.”

Will Seth Rollins Transition to ESPN?

Throughout his career, it has been evident that Rollins is a great communicator and live speaker, traits that would bode well in sports media.

Although he admitted he isn’t ditching wrestling just yet, it is easy to envision a broadcasting career for the six-time World Champion.

Rollins has appeared on “Good Morning Football” since 2022 and joined the show as an official guest host last year.

The former Money in the Bank winner also served as a studio analyst for Netflix’s 2025 NFL Christmas Day broadcast between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

“Going on sports shows allowed me to have conversations about things other than professional wrestling. I think it showed others that this guy knows a little bit of ball and we can have him on for two segments instead of one,” Rollins said. “I didn’t know how to parlay that into a full-time thing. So when I took on [my agent] Bryan [in 2024], I said this is something I want to do and let’s make it happen.”

Seth Rollins Not Interested in Hollywood

While envisioning his career post-wrestling, Rollins noted that he most likely won’t pursue acting like past WWE talent.

“I realize now is the time where I’m sort of at the peak of my game in WWE,” Rollins said. “If there’s ever a time to get those opportunities, it’s going to be when you have the most spotlight on you. There are a lot of WWE stars who have done film and have been successful at it. I love movies and I love watching them. But I don’t love the process of making a film or a TV show.

“What I love is the live TV aspect. I love conversations. Obviously, I love football. So I put all those things together and said, ‘Let’s figure out how to parlay this into something.’”