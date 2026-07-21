Current Major WWE Star Rumored To Join AEW Later This Year

Current WWE star Bayley has not signed a new contract yet and is expected to test free agency when it does expire. Popular wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp revealed that any reports about Bayley signing a new deal are not true. AEW has been rumored to have interest in Bayley for quite some time now. Recent booking for Bayley has had fans wondering if she’s on the way out of the door.

Sapp reported the following news via his Fightful site:

“Bayley is not believed to have signed a new WWE deal at this point, WWE sources claim. AEW has long had their eye on when her contract is up and it’s well known within the company they will have major interest. More details on what agents and others in WWE and AEW are saying about her status and future, now for subscribers of Fightful Select!”

WWE sources giving this information to Sapp adds to the chances that she will be gone. Companies rarely give news to sites unless they want fans to know a talent is leaving to spoil the potential AEW surprise. Bayley has been viewed as a secondary part of the women’s division over the past year. Many of her fans hope to see her have a fresh start in AEW.

Mercedes Mone Plays Major Role For AEW

Former WWE star Sasha Banks has become a fixture for AEW under the current name of Mercedes Mone. An ugly departure from WWE after she and Naomi walked out over feeling disrespected changed her career forever.

Mone’s risk paid off with her AEW and international successes making her legacy even richer after WWE. Bayley has been name-dropped by Mercedes multiple times in recent memory about potentially leaving WWE. Mone has made it clear that she wants to face Bayley again outside of a WWE ring.

AEW would already provide the temptation of a new opportunity to add to her career and a great contract offer. However, the priceless aspect of getting to work with her best friend could see Bayley jumping ship. Bayley’s contract is predicted to end quite soon and would give AEW’s women’s division another big name.

Bayley Would Need A New Name

One noteworthy change for Bayley would see that name staying in WWE since they have the legal rights. Bayley’s real name of Pamela Martinez could be used, or she could just come up with a completely new character name if she leaves.

WWE still has time to convince Bayley to stay, but it appears that they no longer value her on the level as their most important female stars. The legendary Four Horsewomen run as a future Hall of Famer will see Bayley leaving with her head held high for all her accolades.

AEW now has a chance to add some top names on the free agent with New Day and Sheamus recently getting released, among other promising talents. Bayley would be an even bigger deal since AEW could benefit from having more established women’s wrestling stars in the division.