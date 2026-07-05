Four-Time World Champion to Leave WWE After 19-Year Run: Report

Nearly 20 years after making his debut on ECW, former Royal Rumble winner Sheamus is reportedly leaving WWE.

Sheamus, who debuted on ECW in 2009, is a four-time world champion and has amassed over 1100 wins throughout his storied WWE career.

According to a new report, the Celtic Warrior may have already competed in his final WWE match. Over the weekend, Sheamus changed his Twitter handle to “S. Farrelly,” which is his real name.

Fightful confirmed that Sheamus is set to leave WWE after his contract expires. The former King of the Ring winner reportedly “rejected a restructured extension.”

Sheamus last wrestled on the November 17 episode of WWE Raw, teaming with John Cena and Rey Mysterio to defeat The Judgment Day. A month later, the Celtic Warrior underwent shoulder surgery.

It is unclear whether he has been cleared for in-ring activity yet, but given that WWE offered him a restructured deal, they evidently had plans for the Irish fighter.

Sheamus Dominated WWE in the 2010s

Sporting his signature fiery red hair and hulking physique, Sheamus became a fan favorite of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who began pushing him to stardom.

Less than a year after making his WWE debut, Sheamus defeated John Cena at TLC to win the WWE Championship in Dec. 2009.

From there, Sheamus continued to dominate the main event scene.

Across the next decade, the Celtic Warrior won four world titles. He also enjoyed four United States championship reigns.

In 2012, Sheamus was nearly selected as the cover athlete for WWE 2k13. Vince McMahon and other WWE brass desired for Sheamus to cover the video game.

According to CM Punk, THQ — the developers of the game — wanted Punk as the cover star. Ultimately, Punk got the nod, but the fact that Sheamus was even in the running speaks to his stardom and status at the time.

Will Sheamus Join AEW?

Although there hasn’t been any official word that Sheamus will jump ship, or that he will continue wrestling in general, it’s easy to envision the Celtic Warrior in AEW.

He has ties to several AEW performers, including Adam Copeland, Samoa Joe and Bryan Danielson. The Dublin native is also close friends with AEW stars Cesaro and Claudio Castagnoli.

In AEW, Sheamus could realistically compete for championship gold again, something he has not done since April 2021 in WWE.

Since his WWE contract is expiring, Sheamus does not have a 90-day no compete clause. Meaning that he could join AEW immediately upon reaching free agency.

Regardless of whether he wrestles for another promotion or retires, Sheamus likely has a future WWE Hall of Fame induction to look forward to one day.

Sheamus is one of just two wrestlers to win King of the Ring and Money in the Bank. He is one of 56 men to hold the coveted WWE Championship.

The Irish star is one of just 11 foreign-born Royal Rumble winners.