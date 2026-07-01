WWE Announces Two Blockbuster SummerSlam Matches

Following an eventful June 29 episode of RAW, the match card for WWE SummerSlam is taking shape.

So far, two blockbuster matches have been confirmed, including a world championship match between two of the promotion’s biggest stars.

WWE announced that Seth Rollins will challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins and Reigns have largely been at odds since The Visionary betrayed Reigns in 2014, effectively ending The Shield faction.

During an intense segment on Monday’s RAW, Rollins reminded Roman Reigns that he has bested just about every WWE superstar, except for The Visionary himself, who holds a 5-to-4 advantage for the Tribal Chief.

Additionally, behemoth wrestlers Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will wage war at SummerSlam in a Hell in a Cell match.

The two giants have been feuding since the Road to WrestleMania. At SummerSlam, the rivalry could reach a fever pitch inside the devil’s playground.

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi Will Settle the Score at SummerSlam

The powerhouse battle between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi is the first confirmed match for the two-night SummerSlam event in August.

The past and present King of the Ring winners have squared off twice this year and are currently tied at one win apiece.

Oba Femi seemingly retired Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, when he beat the Beast Incarnate in less than ten minutes.

However, Lesnar returned and evened the score at Clash in Italy.

Now, the two will hold a deciding match within the confines of the devil’s playground.

Roman Reigns Accepts Seth Rollins’ Challenge

As Seth Rollins noted on Monday, he and Roman Reigns share a long, twisted history.

The former world champions were called up to WWE together, alongside Dean Ambrose, and began wrecking shop as The Shield.

Before long, Seth Rollins decided it was time to pursue his own path as a singles star and ended the faction by driving a steel chair in Reigns’ back.

Since then, Rollins has been a constant thorn in Reigns’ side.

At WrestleMania 31, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the main event match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to snatch the world title away from the Tribal Chief.

Nearly a decade later, Rollins helped Cody Rhodes dethrone the Tribal Chief and end Reigns’ record-setting title reign at WrestleMania XL.

Now, the WWE stars will add another battle to their storied rivalry at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam, a two-night event, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at US Bank Stadium. The event will stream live on the ESPN app and on Netflix internationally.