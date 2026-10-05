Hall of Famer’s Prospects Sign WWE ID Contracts in Major Career Move

Pro wrestling legend Booker T’s pupils Josiah Jean and Monica Monroe have officially become his latest students to sign WWE ID contracts. Booker T has done an excellent job of providing an outlet for aspiring pro wrestlers through his Reality of Wrestling promotion.

Jean and Monroe are strong examples of the WWE Hall of Famer putting his pupils on the right path. Booker T’s experience and success with every major company he has worked for make Reality of Wrestling an attractive environment in which to develop and learn.

The six-time World champion has become a mentor for his pupils and is well-respected within the industry as a whole. His Reality of Wrestling is one of only three WWE ID partner facilities.

WWE ID contracts are unique, as they differ from those that of the main roster contracts. Jean and Monroe are allowed to continue wrestling on the regional circuit and accept other bookings. They can also appear on WWE’s Evolve brand.

Reality of Wrestling congratulated both wrestlers on their WWE ID contracts on its official Instagram account.

“Tonight was a huge night for Reality of Wrestling with two wrestlers signing WWE ID contracts. Congratulations @its.jeanrock and the new WWE ID Women’s champion @wrestleladybird.”

It will be interesting to see how soon Jean and Monroe debut on WWE Evolve. Another scenario to keep an eye on is whether the company feels they are ready to make the jump to NXT.

Booker T Presents Josiah Jean With His WWE ID Contract

Booker T presented Josiah Jean with his WWE ID contract during Reality of Wrestling’s Rise to Wrestling Royalty event.

“With all the hard work that this young man, Josiah Jean, ‘The Rocket,’ has put in, the WWE has honored you with this WWE ID contract,” Booker T said during the Reality of Wrestling Rise to Wrestling Royalty broadcast. “I just want to say congratulations to ‘The Rocket’ Josiah Jean. This is the beginning of the journey.”

Jean was invited to a WWE tryout during SummerSlam week in August. ‘The Rocket’ impressed the trainers and coaches, particularly with his promo work.

That, along with his ongoing development, played a key role in WWE extending him an offer. ‘The Rocket’ is only 23 years old, so he is far from being a finished product.

Jean had been aligned with former WWE superstar AJ Francis as part of the House Money faction in ROW. However, he most recently turned on Francis and ultimately became a babyface in the process.

Monica Monroe Becomes Double Champion at Reality of Wrestling’s Rise to Wrestling Royalty

It was an eventful night for Monica Monroe at Reality of Wrestling’s Rise to Wrestling Royalty event. Not only did Monroe officially sign her ID contract, but she became a double champion as well.

Monroe captured the WWE ID Women’s championship, while also retaining her ROW Women’s championship.

Reality of Wrestling owner Booker T posted a photo with his pupil and extended congratulations.

“Congratulations to the newest @WWEID Women’s champion and still @realityofwrestling Women’s champion – the new ID prospect @wrestleladybird!” Booker T wrote on Instagram.