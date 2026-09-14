WWE Hopeful Reveals What the Tryout Process Was Really Like

Reality of Wrestling star Josiah Jean opened up about his experience during his WWE tryout last month. Jean revealed that the tryout was physically demanding. He noted that it allowed the company to get a better idea of how the talent performs under pressure.

Jean was invited to participate at WWE’s tryout during SummerSlam week in Minnesota. There, he went through both an in-ring and a promo assessment. The trainers on hand evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of each talent and found out which area they excelled in most.

‘The Rocket’ admitted that he was nervous going into the tryout because it was something he had been working toward his whole career.

“First thing we did was we got our gear, we took photos, did our medical checks and everything. So that was the first time meeting everybody. Of course, the first time was the most nerve-wracking part of it, but you realize everybody’s in the same boat,” Jean told The Game Plan. “You’re kind of on edge, but you want to be cool about it. That first morning we did athletic performance drills. Then we did a lot of ring drills, but the last two days we actually did have matches.”

Josiah Jean Reveals How Difficult the WWE Tryout Was

Josiah Jean revealed that the WWE tryout was difficult, but was done so on purpose. The physically demanding drills and promo element, allowed the trainers to properly evaluate whether wrestlers were ready for WWE.

“They wanted to time our sprints, lateral movements, our vertical jumps. Just seeing your athletic performance to see where you’re at,” Jean told The Game Plan.

While Jean was slightly nervous about what to expect, he was at ease during the actual tryout. He currently performs in-ring work at Reality of Wrestling, so he was well-prepared for what WWE asked of the wrestlers.

“I wasn’t nervous about any of that because I’m trained to be an athlete. So, that didn’t bother me, and then I knew the ring drills. It’s stuff I do every day with the purpose of being ready for a tryout, so I was just ready for it.”

Jean Impressed Trainers With His Promo

Jean also revealed that he impressed WWE trainers with his promo during the tryout. ‘The Rocket’ made a great impression and was tasked with cutting a promo in front of the live audience. Among those in attendance was WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

“I did [my first promo] in front of the coaches, and the guys and girls trying out, and they liked my promo so much that the next day they had me cut it in front of the fans that came in,” Jean told The Game Plan. “It was cool to be able to introduce myself to the WWE audience and just have that time to speak to them and let them know who I am, so it was great.”

Jean credited WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for being a strong mentor and preparing him for the opportunity.

“I have the benefit of training under a two-time Hall of Famer [Booker T], so people’s statuses and the things they’ve done in wrestling don’t bother me because I’m used to being around those types of people and the different Hall of Famers that come in and out of Reality of Wrestling,” he said.