Longtime WWE Broadcaster Announces Worrisome Health Update

Iconic WWE broadcaster Jim Ross revealed on Saturday that he has been hospitalized for more than three weeks.

During his stay at the medical facility, the tough-as-nails commentator shared on Xthat he is passing the time by watching Oklahoma Sooners baseball.

“Day 22 in the hospital in Norman. Watching @CWSOmaha with my @soonerbaseball. Thanks for everyone’s kind thoughts and prayers. Don’t count me out just yet. I’m still fighting!”

The WWE Hall of Famer, who coined the term “slobberknocker,” announced in May that he may be diagnosed with dementia.

Jim Ross described the worrisome diagnosis on his Grilling JR podcast.

“I had a very positive doctor’s appointment with my neurologist. Everybody’s getting in on the act, man. So the neurologist and I had an appointment, and they took a bunch of blood, and ran some tests. I think they’re worried about me losing my…dementia or Alzheimer’s. And I said, what the hell are you gonna do about it? There’s not a cure. If there’s meds that I should be taking preventively, tell me what they are and I’ll do it. But we’ll see how it works out.

I’m going through a lot of tests now. I don’t feel bad at all. I feel great, actually. But you know…getting old is a b***h,” he added.

It is unclear whether his weeks-long hospitalization is connected to his potential brain disease.

Jim Ross Could Step Down From AEW

During a May episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed how working a part-time schedule with AEW keeps him active.

Ross has worked with AEW on a limited basis, but admitted that Mick Foley could take his place if his health worsens.

“[A limited work schedule] keeps me, in this case, fresher. It gives me a chance to continue to get my ailments addressed.”

Mick Foley joined All Elite Wrestling after letting his WWE Legends contract expire over a political dispute. The wrestler formerly known as Cactus Jack was added to the AEW broadcast team. He co-hosted Double or Nothing, headlined by a title match between MJF and Darby Allin, in May.

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Foley previously described himself as a Swiss-Army knife for the company and has even flirted with the idea of one final match.

“It’s definitely crossed my mind,” the three-time WWE Champion said. “You know, the cinematic matches have opened up the door for guys whose cardio may be suspect. But I’ll tell you what, this loss of 100 lbs has made my life so much easier. Like, I used to have to stop a couple of times just walking up a moderate hill. And now, I don’t even realise I’m walking up hills when I do them. Because I’m not really getting winded. Not like I used to.”

Health Effects of Dementia

Dementia is a term for several diseases that affect memory, thinking, and the ability to perform daily activities.

According to the World Health Organization, 57 million people had dementia worldwide in 2021. Every year, there are nearly 10 million new cases.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and may contribute to 60–70 percent of cases.

Whatever Jim Ross is battling, we are wishing for a speedy recovery for the WWE Hall of Famer.