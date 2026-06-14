WWE Makes Decision on CM Punk Roster Switch: Report

Much has been made of the absence of CM Punk since his bloody main event match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

Since dropping the Heavyweight Championship to the OTC Roman Reigns, CM Punk’s lone televised appearance came on RAW After WrestleMania, when WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes kindly issued him an open challenge in the future.

In the new issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that he’s been informed that Punk’s absence is by design. Excitingly, WWE is plotting for CM Punk to move to the SmackDown roster. Following a brand switch, a potential championship match with the American Nightmare awaits.

“There was a lot of talk about Punk rumors this past week. The Punk departure the week after he had said that he’s a guy who is there every week was strange. But we were told he was being taken off because they had no creative for him. And he would be back when his angle was to start. The plan right now is for him to return on SmackDown. Which is basically a balancing act.

“The belief is with RAW having Reigns, Rollins, The Usos, Fatu, Femi, Logan Paul and Breakker that Punk made more sense on Smackdown. With a top tier of Rhodes, Gunther, Ripley and soon to be Punk, Orton and McIntyre.”

WWE Plotting a CM Punk-Cody Rhodes Feud?

Meltzer added that WWE is planning to further explore the thread between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk initiated on RAW After WrestleMania.

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CM Punk and Rhodes — along with Danhausen — were among the top three leaders in merchandise sales at WrestleMania 42. Perhaps WWE is planning for a WrestleMania showdown next year between its two megastars.

“Plus Rhodes vs. Punk has been a direction. The return date of 7/6 RAW in Chicago makes sense. Although that is a RAW date, not SmackDown. But that’s really not material in the sense Chicago does make sense for him to appear.”

CM Punk Could Add More Flare to SmackDown

Even with WWE stars Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley in tow, SmackDown has struggled to match the electricity of RAW at times. Especially post WrestleMania 42.

Should Nick Aldis add CM Punk to its growing SmackDown roster, the former ECW and WWE Champion would bring some much-needed punch (and mic work) to the brand.

During his bare-knuckle brawl with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, CM Punk proved that he remains a force to be reckoned with. He has hardly lost a step in the ring and is capable of dealing massive amounts of damage when needed.

Plus, few wrestlers — in WWE or abroad — are as skilled as he is at cutting promos. On SmackDown, several potential feuds await.

Punk could renew his rivalry with Drew McIntyre. The two have carried bad blood for years. Each matchup between the two has produced massive carnage.

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CM Punk could also pick a fight with SmackDown newcomer Trick Williams, who currently holds the United States Championship Punk needs to complete the Grand Slam.

More than likely, though, CM Punk will come to collect the favor promised to him by Cody Rhodes at RAW After WrestleMania.