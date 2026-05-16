WWE Announces New Match for Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIV

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, WWE has announced a new match for Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Before the main event match between Gunther and Royce Keys, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett confirmed that a six-woman tag team match is official for SNME. Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are set to take on Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab.

Bliss and Flair defeated Michin and B-Fab on Friday via disqualification after Cargill’s interference. The former tag team champs have had enough, with Bliss able to get Ripley as backup to set up the match at SNME.

Cargill, Michin and B-Fab took out Ripley last week on SmackDown. The Storm wants her title back, and a win at Saturday Night’s Main Event could be the quickest way to a rematch against Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Updated Saturday Night’s Main Event Card After SmackDown

Here’s the updated match card for Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIV.

Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship

Logan Paul and Austin Theory (c) vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Championship

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a six-woman tag team match

Page earned a title shot at Penta after pinning the champion in a tag team match two weeks ago on WWE Raw. He had some help from Rusev, who also wanted a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

However, All Ego talked his way into the title match at SNME, leaving The Bulgarian Brute facing off against Je’Von Evans last Monday.

Unfortunately for Rusev, Evans got the best of him despite his initial dominance and size advantage.

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As for The Vision, they finally have a chance to take out Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. They have been a thorn on the side of the reigning tag team champs, with Joe Hendry also making things tough for Logan Paul.

One More Match Could be Added to SNME Card

Based on previous Saturday Night’s Main Event shows since its return in December 2024, one more match is expected to get added to the card. There are usually four matches on SNME cards, though there are also times where there are five matches.

Storyline-wise, there are several potential matches that could get included. Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa are seemingly headed for a feud, while The MFTs want a shot at Damian Priest and R-Truth’s WWE Tag Team Titles.

Ricky Saints and Carmelo Hayes are expected to run it back after Friday’s match, while Tiffany Stratton is looking for a new challenger.

On the other hand, the same can be said for Raw storylines. Sol Ruca and Becky Lynch are likely to lock horns at some point, while Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are not finished with each other.

Even an Oba Femi Open Challenge at Saturday Night’s Main Event isn’t a bad idea at all.