WWE HOFer Believes Brock Lesnar Will Retire at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar has been a seemingly unstoppable force since entering the squared circle in 2002. Once hailed as the “Next Big Thing” in WWE, Lesnar has won the Royal Rumble, been named King of the Ring, snapped The Undertaker’s longstanding undefeated streak at WrestleMania and earned several World Championships in his storied career.

Despite Lesnar still being physically capable of dominance, as he proved at Night of Champions 2026, one WWE Hall of Famer believes the Beast Incarnate is nearing the end of his reign.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry weighed in on the upcoming SummerSlam bout between Oba Femi and Lesnar during an exclusive interview shared with Heavy. During the interview, Henry stated that he believes Lesnar will retire at SummerSlam.

Will Oba Femi Retire Brock Lesnar Again?

During their first bout, at WrestleMania 42, Oba Femi made quick work of the Beast Incarnate.

Femi practically endured Lesnar’s entire arsenal without breaking a sweat before securing the pinfall victory in less than ten minutes.

Following the match, Lesnar left his fighting gloves and boots in the ring and seemingly retired. WWE even briefly moved him to the alumni section on the official website, reaffirming his departure.

Although he has since returned to continue his feud with Femi, Mark Henry believes that The Ruler will send him home for good at SummerSlam.

“I think Oba Femi beats him [Lesnar] at SummerSlam,” Henry told Casino.org. “I think Brock will retire after the event. Think that this is it for him.”

SummerSlam could provide a poetic ending to Lesnar’s career. The two-night event will be hosted in Minnesota, Lesnar’s home state.

Lesnar also earned an NCAA Division I Heavyweight Championship and two NCAA All-American honors at the University of Minnesota.

Since Minnesota is where Lesnar blossomed into a wrestling star, it would be a fitting location for the final chapter of his storied WWE career.

Brock Lesnar Will Face Oba Femi Inside Hell in a Cell

The raging war between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi has been one of the best feuds of the year, and the heated rivalry will reach a fever pitch inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam.

As Paul Heyman pointed out on Monday during RAW, Lesnar is undefeated inside Hell in a Cell. He boasts two wins over The Undertaker in the steel structure.

Even when he isn’t locked in a cell, Lesnar is a bruising force that few opponents can withstand.

Femi, however, has actively sought another match with the Beast Incarnate.

Femi’s bloodlust for Lesnar is so immense that he even forfeited the championship match he was owed for winning King of the Ring to settle the score with the Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam.

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Should Femi emerge victorious, Henry believes it would jumpstart a new era in WWE.

“I would think that this would be Oba Femi’s coming out party,” Henry told Casino.org. “Brock has served a lot of time and done a lot of good in the pro wrestling world, so there’s no need for him to take any punishment. But I think Oba Femi beats him at SummerSlam. I think Brock will retire after the event. I think that this is it for him.”

For this Clash of the Titans, even Hell in a Cell might not contain them.

Whether this is Lesnar’s final match or not, this will be a blockbuster matchup worth watching.