Rhea Ripley Makes Bold Prediction For Second-Gen WWE Star

Since making her NXT debut nine years ago, Rhea Ripley has evolved into one of the most popular WWE superstars on the roster.

The Australia-born fighter is a two-time Royal Rumble winner and a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

During an interview with Topps, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion predicted a similarly bright future for second-generation star Bron Breakker.

When asked if she had to invest all her money in one WWE wrestler other than herself, Ripley said she’d go all in on Bron Breakker.

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“Maybe Bron Breakker,” the Aussie said. “He’s already done so much within this company in such a short amount of time, and he’s only growing. I feel he’s going to be one of the biggest faces in this company in the next few years.”

Bron Breakker, who nearly carved out a career in the NFL, is one of the most physically impressive athletes on the WWE roster.

The son of Rick Steiner, Breakker has become the de facto leader of The Vision and the latest “Paul Heyman guy.”

Since being promoted to the main roster, Bron Breakker has already added an Intercontinental Championship reign to his resume. He also competed in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41.

By teaming him with Paul Heyman, WWE has made it clear that they view him as one of the future faces of the company. Just as they did to Brock Lesnar in his early years.

Apparently, Rhea Ripley shares that vision.

Bron Breakker Will Compete For King of the Ring

Bron Breakker headlines this year’s loaded list of the King of the Ring tournament participants.

The winner of the tournament will be rewarded with a World Championship match at SummerSlam.

While Oba Femi, Seth Rollins and LA Knight won’t go down without a fight, a case could be made that Bron Breakker is the favorite to win the tournament.

WWE has been touting Bron Breakker as a future World Champion since his NXT debut and could finally book him for his first World Championship bout.

Additionally, since former Paul Heyman ally Roman Reigns is currently holding the Heavyweight Championship, Heyman may send his new apprentice after his former pupil.

Even if he doesn’t win the tournament, Breakker has established himself as a main event talent.

He is currently one-half of the tag team champions and is feuding with WWE star Seth Rollins.

As Rhea Ripley pointed out, he has achieved massive success in a short amount of time. Soon, his resume could grow even larger.

Bron Breakker is a Second-Generation Star

During the 1980s and 1990s, Breakker’s father and uncle, Rick and Scott Steiner, were a dominant tag team duo. The Steiner Brothers won 11 major tag team titles across WCW, WWE, and NJPW.

They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

Now, Bron Breakker is blazing his own trail in WWE and is arguably already a bigger singles superstar than his father or uncle.