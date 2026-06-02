WWE Insider Reveals Massive Booking Decision on Oba Femi Feud

The budding rivalry between rising star Oba Femi and 10-time World Champion Brock Lesnar has sent tremors around the WWE Universe.

Oba Femi squashed Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, seemingly retiring the Beast Incarnate, who bid farewell to WWE at the Show of the Immortals. Lesnar’s retirement was short-lived, however, as the former Royal Rumble winner evened the score against Femi at Clash in Italy.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer shared insight on WWE’s plans for the feud, which could include a grudge match at SummerSlam.

Meltzer compared the situation to Brock Lesnar’s rivalry with Cody Rhodes in 2023. Back then, both competitors won one match before Rhodes secured the rubber match.

He said: “They [WWE] want to do one and one. Then Oba wins the third. Kind of like what they did with Cody and Brock a couple years ago.

“And that’s just, if you’re going to do a three-match series, which has always been the plan in this feud, was to do a three-match series, then obviously you’ve got to split one and one.”

Oba Femi Could Retire Lesnar at SummerSlam

After Oba Femi prevailed during their first encounter at WrestleMania 42, Lesnar left his wrestling gear in the ring, signaling his retirement.

WWE may be planting the seeds for a similar outcome at SummerSlam.

The two-night SummerSlam PLE will be held in Lesnar’s home state at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Lesnar stunningly returned with an impressive showing at Clash in Italy, in which he landed seven F5 finishes on Oba Femi. Still, Lesnar appears to be nearing the end of his storied WWE career.

According to Meltzer’s report and the booking of the feud so far, it appears that Femi could put the final nail in the coffin to bury Lesnar in his home state.

Before SummerSlam, the next PLE is Night of Champions on June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, since neither Femi nor Lesnar currently carries gold, their grudge match seems better suited for SummerSlam.

Plus, a match in Minnesota would be a poetic and significant location for Lesnar to conclude his in-ring career.

Oba Femi Calls Out Lesnar on RAW

During the June 1 episode of RAW on Netflix, Oba Femi looked unstoppable.

Slated for a Fatal 4-Way match against Carmelo Hayes, Penta and Solo Sikoa as part of the King of the Ring tournament.

After wrecking shop and securing the win, Oba Femi snatched the mic to issue a warning to Brock Lesnar.

During his promo in which he called Lesnar a coward, Femi expressed his desire for a rubber match with the 10-time World Champion.

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“After taking seven F5s, I am standing. I’m winning. I took your best shot and I’m still here. At the end of the day, I will be King of the Ring. And you coward, Brock Lesnar, don’t you ever forget, it is one-to-one. I will see you down the line.”