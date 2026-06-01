WWE Announces 2026 King of the Ring Participants and Bracket

Last Monday on WWE Raw, LA Knight officially confirmed the return of the 2026 King of the Ring.

At Clash in Italy on Sunday, WWE announced the participants and bracket for the tournament. The first round will begin this Monday on Raw in live at the Inalpi Arena in Turin.

There will be 16 participants to start, competing in four Fatal 4-Way matches to determine the final four. Eight stars are representing Raw and other eight are from SmackDown.

2026 King of the Ring Participants and Bracket

The King of the Ring final is scheduled for June 27 at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Here are all the 16 WWE Superstars and four Fatal 4-Way matches of the 2026 King of the Ring tournament:

Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints

Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor

The first Fatal 4-Way match, Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes, is scheduled to take place on Monday on Raw.

The winner of the Penta bracket will face the winner of the Dominik Mysterio bracket in the semifinals, while the winners of the Seth Rollins and Jey Uso brackets battle it out in the other semifinal match.

Previous King of the Ring Winners

The winner of the 2026 King of the Ring tournament will earn a world title shot at SummerSlam, depending on the brand they are representing.

If a Raw Superstar wins, he’ll be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Roman Reigns.

If a SmackDown Superstar wins, he’ll be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship currently held by Cody Rhodes.

Here’s the list of all the previous winners of the King of the Ring tournament:

1985 – Don Muraco

1986 – Harley Race

1987 – Randy Savage

1988 – Ted DiBiase

1989 – Tito Santana

1991 – Bret Hart

1993 – Bret Hart

1994 – Owen Hart

1995 – Mabel

1996 – Stone Cold Steve Austin

1997 – Triple H

1998 – Ken Shamrock

1999 – Billy Gunn

2000 – Kurt Angle

2001 – Edge

2002 – Brock Lesnar

2006 – Booker T

2008 – William Regal

2010 – Sheamus

2015 – Wade Barrett

2019 – Baron Corbin

2021 – Xavier Woods

2024 – Gunther

2025 – Cody Rhodes

Since WWE introduced the stipulation of the King of the Ring tournament in 2024, Gunther and Cody Rhodes went on to win a world title at SummerSlam.

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Gunther defeated Damian Priest to become the new World Heavyweight Champion in 2024 and Rhodes beat John Cena to win the Undisputed WWE Championship last year.

Winning King of the Ring could also lead to a future world title run. Some of the KOTR winners who went on to become world champions are Randy Savage, Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Edge, Brock Lesnar and Booker T.

Sheamus was already a former WWE Champion when he won the tournament in 2010, while Hart is the only two-time King of the Ring in WWE history.