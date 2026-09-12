Sami Zayn Wins WWE Championship in Mexico City

For the first time in 15 years, WWE broadcast live from Mexico City with a jam-packed episode of SmackDown.

Featuring four title matches and headlined by a WWE Championship bout between CM Punk and Sami Zayn, SmackDown didn’t disappoint in its return to Mexico City.

Let’s recap all the action from Friday’s SmackDown.

Sami Zayn Wins WWE Championship

There is a ton to unpack from the Sept. 11 episode of SmackDown, but Sami Zayn winning his second career WWE Championship is undoubtedly the headline.

Since dropping the title in July following a brief nine-day run, Sami Zayn has been obsessed with regaining the WWE Championship.

Over the past few months, Zayn told everyone who would listen that he was “robbed” of the WWE Championship and that he would stop at nothing to regain gold.

On Friday, Zayn got his wish.

During the main event match against CM Punk for the WWE Championship, Zayn showed that he wasn’t afraid to play dirty to win gold.

Once he realized CM Punk had suffered a knee injury early, Zayn delivered several strikes to the injured leg.

He repeatedly slammed Punk’s knee into the ring post and locked in several Figure-Four Leglocks.

Despite targeting his injured knee, Zayn struggled to put CM Punk away.

Eventually, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae appeared ringside in support of Zayn.

At one point, as LeRae distracted the ref, Gargano attempted to strike Punk with the WWE Championship, but was countered with a GTS and dropped the belt in the center of the ring.

Just as Zayn began reaching for the title, Kevin Owens slithered into the ring out of nowhere and scooped it up. Owens tried to hit Zayn with the belt, but accidentally flattened CM Punk instead when Zayn ducked out of the way.

Dazed from the blow, Punk hardly made it to the turnbuckle before Zayn landed the Helluva Kick.

Moments later, Zayn secured the pinfall victory to earn his second WWE Championship.

It wasn’t pretty, nor was it morally sound, but Sami Zayn is once again the apex of WWE.

WWE Universe Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Title Win

After the stunning victory, reactions from the WWE Universe began pouring in on social media.

While many were shocked that Punk dropped the title, fans also predicted how Zayn’s win would shake up SmackDown’s championship scene.

“Punk without a title is best for business. If it leads to Kevin [Owens] winning it, even better,” an Instagram user wrote.

“All this just for Randy to win and secure the 15th,” another user commented.

“Never in my life thought I’d see him become a 2-time WWE Champion,” a fan said of Sami Zayn.

“Johnny Gargano can actually have a chance of winning it now,” a user joked.

Another user added, “Punk was having a good reign. He should’ve had it a little longer.”