WWE SmackDown Sept. 11, 2026: 4 Huge Title Matches, Start Time & More

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown emanates from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico as part of the company’s Latin America tour.

According to WWE.com, tonight’s show has a stacked card with five matches scheduled, including four title matches.

Here is the advertised match card for the September 11 edition of SmackDown:

CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship

The War Raiders (c) vs. Damian Priest and R-Truth for the AAA World Tag Team Championship

Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

Paige vs. Nikki Bella

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Cody Rhodes is also set to address his loss to Randy Orton at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Tonight’s episode is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised on the USA Network in the United States and streamed on Netflix internationally.

WWE SmackDown Preview

CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn

After getting screwed for his opportunity to win back the Undisputed WWE Championship, Sami Zayn finally has his chance in Mexico City.

Zayn has made his presence felt in the last three weeks, laying out reigning champion CM Punk, as well as Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Gunther.

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Chelsea Green vs. Nia Jax

For the first time since winning the Interim WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, Chelsea Green will defend her title against Nia Jax.

It’s a tall task for Green, who is still dealing with a broken orbital bone and has to wear a facemask. She is expected to have Tiffany Stratton on her corner, while Lash Legend backs the number one contender.

The War Raiders vs. Damian Priest and R-Truth

After failing to recapture the WWE Tag Team Championship, former champions Damian Priest and R-Truth have set their sights on a different pair of titles.

The War Raiders are ready to defend their AAA World Tag Team Championship for the first time since Ola De Cal⁠or on August 30. It will be just their second title defense as they previously beat Los Americanos.

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Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Saints

After a confrontation last week, Ricky Saints gets his shot at Rey Fenix’s AAA World Cruiserweight Championship. Saints is looking to gain some momentum after losing steam since making the main roster.

Fenix is one of the most consistent performers across WWE over the past three months. He has successfully defended his title eight times since winning it from Laredo Kid on the May 30 episode of AAA on Fox.

Paige vs. Nikki Bella

For the first time since October 20, 2015, Paige and Nikki Bella face each other in a singles match. Paige is looking to get revenge on Nikki for attacking her at SummerSlam.

This will be their ninth matchup ever, with Paige down 3-5.

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What’s Next After WWE SmackDown?

Following tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the next show on the company’s schedule is WWE Raw.

Monday’s edition will be live at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, which is going to be headlined by Roman Reigns defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Penta.

The next Premium Live Event is Money in the Bank on October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.